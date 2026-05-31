Sol Ruca Bests Becky Lynch to Win WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in Italy

There had been a great deal of discussion recently about Sol Ruca not being able to win a match via pinfall or submission since joining the Monday Night Raw roster, but she got off the schneid in a major way at Clash in Italy.

Becky Lynch appeared much more prepared for this match than she did at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Ruca had her running for her life until the bout's controversial ending. The Man was able to use her veteran ring presence Sunday afternoon to counter Sol's incredible speed and athleticism on multiple occasions, but it was an uncharacteristic mental error that cost her the title.

With Ruca in the corner of the ring, Lynch appeared to attempt a Sol Snatcher, but Ruca was able to yank her down off the ropes. Sol then dropped Lynch with Manhandle Slam for a very close two count.

Becky was able to battle back and had Sol in position for a Manhandle Slam of her own, but Ruca was able to leap out of it and connect with a Sol Snatcher to pick up the biggest win of her career.

There's no question that this loss is not going to sit well with Lynch, who appeared to have the match won several minutes before its conclusion. Becky had Ruca's shoulders pinned to the mat for upwards of seven seconds, but referee Jessica Carr found herself out of position and the delay gave Sol enough time to kick out.

Lynch later protested the error to Carr, but to no avail.

WWE hotshots the Women's IC Title to another Superstar

Sol Ruca | Netflix

Sol Ruca's victory brings an end to The Man's historic third reign as WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion after just 43 days. Lynch won the title back from AJ Lee at WrestleMania 42, and had one successful defense against IYO SKY on the April 27 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Despite not having a televised non-DQ victory since NXT Stand & Deliver back on April 4, where she knocked off her former tag team partner Zaria, the Red Brand rookie was able to earn her title opportunity at Saturday Night's Main Event a little more than a week ago.

Sol Ruca faced off against Becky Lynch in a non-title match. She had The Man lined up for a Sol Snatcher, but Lynch pulled referee Jessika Carr into the line of fire to get herself intentionally disqualified. As a result, General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis made her put the title on the line in a rematch against Ruca at Clash in Italy.

Sol Ruca | WWE

The 26-year-old is no stranger to holding championship gold. She held the NXT Women's North American Championship for 189 days before an injury forced Zaria to defend it on her behalf, who promptly dropped the title to Blake Monroe. Ruca is also a one-time Women's Speed Champion.