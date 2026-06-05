Becky Lynch Makes Bold Prediction About Future WrestleMania Main Events

Becky Lynch isn't a stranger to the main event of WrestleMania.

Lynch was a part of the first all-women's main event match at WrestleMania in 2019 when she faced Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a triple threat match for both the WWE Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships.

This match was at the peak of popularity for Lynch's "The Man" character, and that popularity was pivotal in the women occupying the main event slot that year at the biggest show of the year.

Since then, the women in WWE have only wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania once. That was at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa. The match featured Sasha Banks defending her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and was critically acclaimed as one of the best on the show.

Will the women's division ever own the WrestleMania main event spotlight again? Becky Lynch says they absolutely will and made an even bolder claim on the topic.

Becky Lynch makes bold claim on the future of main events at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch | WWE

During an appearance with Stephanie McMahon on the What's Your Story podcast, Lynch talked with McMahon about women in WWE. She called the future bright for both the men's and women's divisions, but says that she sees the women wrestling in the WrestleMania event more than the men.

"When I look at the future, I go, ‘I think the women are gonna be the main eventing more Mania's than the dudes,'" Lynch said. "I think well of the potential future. They're just such colorful personalities. There's a lot of care put in. And there's a lot of thought put into people's characters. There's just a lot of life in that division. And there’s a lot of stories to be told, and we’re getting to tell them."

Lynch recently lost the title again to Sol Ruca, who defeated Lynch to win the championship, her first on the WWE main roster, at the WWE Clash in Italy PLE last weekend. Lynch has posted extensively about the loss on social media, but she hasn't been on WWE television since.

The next opportunity for the women's division to main event WrestleMania is next year at WrestleMania 43. The show is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia for the first time in history.