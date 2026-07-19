Becky Lynch Responds After Another Superstar Calls Out Referee Jessika Carr

Jessika Carr does not have a habit of making friends in the WWE locker room it appears, but she's a professional referee. It comes with the territory.

Carr was on duty for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match at Saturday Night's Main Event that saw Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid knock off Paige and Brie Bella to win the titles for the first time in their careers.

The finish to that bout was rather controversial as Carr not only missed the blatant outside interference from Fatal Influence leader Jacy Jayne, but she also failed to notice that Reid was using Paige's ring gear for extra leverage on the decisive three count.

We have new champs. 😱



Fatal Influence have won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in Madison Square Garden!! @lainey_wwe | @FallonHenleyWWE | @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/0K2RvhDHEX — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2026

Luckily for Fatal Influence, there's no such thing as a challenge flag in WWE as there was plenty of video evidence to overturn that decision. Alas, the referee's ruling is final and the title run for Scream Mode that began back at WrestleMania 42 is now over.

The 91-day reign for Paige and Brie Bella saw four successful title defenses over some of the best teams in the division, including the Irresistible Forces, The Judgment Day and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, which prompted their implosion as a unit.

As expected, Paige was not thrilled with losing her tag team title at Saturday Night's Main Event, and her first match period since returning to WWE. She apologized to her fans on social media late last night, and then followed up her initial post by taking a shot at referee Jessika Carr.

Becky Lynch finally has an ally against "Crooked Carr"

Becky Lynch | Netflix

Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch has had a significant beef with Jessica Carr for over a year at this point.

The Man has blamed Carr's alleged bias against her for a number of her loses, including every single time she fell victim to AJ Lee's Black Widow submission hold during the run up to WrestleMania 42.

Lynch has gone on numerous social media tirades with "Crooked Carr" as the focus of her anger. So when Paige posted on her X account that Becky was right about everything she's said about Jessica Carr, The Man seemed almost jubilant in her response.

While Becky Lynch has been fairly active on social media in recent weeks, especially when it comes to promoting her Amo coffee brand, The Man has not been seen on WWE programming since she lost her Women's Intercontinental Championship to Sol Ruca at Clash in Italy, and then her opening round Fatal 4-Way Match in the Queen of the Ring Tournament the following week on Raw.

Lynch is arguably one of the top performers in history of SummerSlam, male or female, so it's incredibly odd that she's disappeared from completely from company storylines ahead of the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

There's less than two weeks until the festivities get underway in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and while it's certainly possible that The Man will come back around in time for the show, that does not appear likely as of this writing.