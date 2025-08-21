Braun Strowman Gives Update On His Future In Wrestling
Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman, ended his tenure with the WWE around May 2025 as his contract was set to expire in July. It was reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio that the reason for his release was due to his high salary and history of injuries affecting his leg.
Well the former "Monster Among Men" has kept himself busy as he is set to debut his TV series, Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, premiering on the USA Network this fall.
Scherr would post a video talking about his future since being released from the WWE, hyping up his television series as well as teasing an eventual return to the ring, saying:
"Not saying that I’m not gonna get back in the ring and whip somebody’s a**, because we all know I can. But, it’s an opportunity for me to try some stuff and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to rekindling relationships with family and friends that I’ve missed out on and things that you don’t get to do while you’re on the road."- Adam Scherr
Scherr goes on to talk about what he is looking for in life now that he has more free time.
"I’m looking for real organic things and passions and experiences. And while I’ve been so blessed to be able to travel the world and get to sample the finer things in life, now is an opportunity to do even more."- Adam Scherr
Braun Strowman's History With A Severe Leg Injury
Standing at over 6 foot tall, weighing over 300 lbs, and doing an athletic job such as professional wrestling; it isn't unexpected to see a few injuries throughout your career.
Scherr has been very open about his injuries while working in the WWE, and he would tell Miles Addy during an interview about a leg injury he suffered before he even debuted.
Before I even debuted on TV, I ruptured my L5S1, which paralyzed my left leg 100 percent. Had emergency surgery, I got 85 percent of it back, so my entire career, I've wrestled with a 15 percent paralyzed left leg from my low back.- Braun Strowman
He would go on to list several more injures including, scars from the Wyatt Family Swamp match, a torn groin from a Last Man Standing match with Bronson Reed, his elbow needing surgery twice, fake teeth, and more.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, And More