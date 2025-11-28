Major Update On WrestleMania 42 Main Event Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series

This year's WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event features a major WarGames match involving nearly every top star from the men's roster. As a result, fans can reportedly expect something significant to come out of the festivities.

The Men's WarGames match will see the team of Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and The Usos team up to try and take down The Vision. They'll go to war with Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Drew McIntyre with bragging rights on the line.

However, it appears there may be more at stake.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, the main event of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas may begin to take shape out of the main event of this particular show.

Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has been toying with several different ideas for the main event, many of which feature Reigns. He said fans should expect clues as to what the direction of the match would be.

"The tease on Monday was absolutely a tease for the main event. Which would lead you to believe it’s Roman Reigns challenging either Cody Rhodes or Punk,” Meltzer said. He noted that WWE has done the Rhodes and Reigns match twice at WrestleMania, leading him to favor the idea of Punk and Reigns.

The two were a part of the triple-threat main event of WrestleMania Saturday this past year, with Seth Rollins aligning with Paul Heyman to win the match.

Could Rollins be an Option for Reigns?

Seth Rollins will be out of action well into 2026. | WWE

Many had believed that Rollins and Reigns could be on the table for WrestleMania 42, as their history stretches back more than 13 years at this juncture. Rollins was riding high as the leader of The Vision and WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but a shoulder injury in his match against Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel forced him to undergo a procedure that will keep him out for a while.

In a recent update, Rollins noted that he is hoping to be ready by WrestleMania season, but did not indicate whether or not he will actually be able to go in time for WrestleMania itself.

He was taken out of The Vision a couple of days after Crown Jewel when Breakker, Reed, and Heyman turned on him, writing him off of television as he got his shoulder addressed.

A tease of the main event for WrestleMania would align well with WWE's recent push to sell tickets, as it released a new promo for the show featuring its top women's division stars, as well as put individual tickets on sale this week.

