Plans For Chris Jericho's WWE Return Reportedly Revealed

It's not a done deal that Chris Jericho will be returning to WWE when his All Elite Wrestling contract expires, but smoke continues to build that would lead many to believe there's fire surrounding those rumors.

The nine-time world champion is expected to become a free agent by the end of this year, and while AEW President Tony Khan has said he'd like to keep Jericho in the company, WWE has reportedly been showing strong interest in a reunion.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has now learned a little more about what a Chris Jericho return to WWE would look like, writing in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that another retirement tour could be on tap for 2026.

“As noted many times, this one is a Jericho decision and all hints are in the WWE direction. I know that WWE has offered him a retirement storyline, and those in WWE have said that’s what they’d be interested in. Others expect him to be there early next year, but nothing is confirmed.”

The 55-year-old celebrated his 35th anniversary in professional wrestling earlier this year, and as you can see in the photo above, has gotten himself in tremendous shape for one more run. Or potentially even more than that.

Jericho has not been seen on AEW programming since April when he destroyed his 'TV Time' set and left Big Bill and Bryan Keith to fend for themselves. This has been his longest absence from the company since he signed on as a day one talent back in 2019.

Tony Khan is hoping to work out a new deal with Chris Jericho

Prior to AEW Full Gear earlier this month, Tony Khan was about Jericho's status with the company while appearing on the Ariel Helwani Show. While he would not confirm how much time the former AEW World Champion has left on his deal, Tony did confirm his desire to work out an extension

"I absolutely hope we'll get Chris back in. And a star like Chris Jericho, you negotiate a certain number of dates and Chris has always been really great about being one of those wrestlers in AEW that when he's in, he's all the way in."

Chris Jericho has not stepped foot in a WWE ring since the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble Match. His last full-time run with the company came to an end in July 2017.

It remains unclear whether Jericho would even want a John Cena-esque retirement tour. If he's not ready to hang up the boots just yet, it's entirely possible he finds himself back in AEW next year.

