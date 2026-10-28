The upcoming The WWE Crown Jewel event is changing venues, but not in the way anyone expected.

This year's Crown Jewel PLE was scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7. Because of Houthi strikes, including a deadly attack on Riyadh International Airport, numerous events have moved out of the country. Those moves have coincided with US Embassy warnings and orders regarding US citizens and staff in the area.

WWE Crown Jewel set for venue change

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque | Netflix

WWE has maintained a steadfast attitude toward running the event as scheduled. That perspective changed on Wednesday afternoon.

The X handle of Riyadh Season, the group responsible for staging special events like WWE in the country, announced that the event would no longer take place in the originally scheduled building. However, while the event will be changing venues, it will reportedly be staying in Riyadh.

"We would like to inform you that “WWE Crown Jewel” has been moved to a new venue," the statement read. "All ticket holders will receive a full refund, and tickets will be re-released to everyone within the next 48 hours."

نود التنويه أنه تقرر نقل عرض "WWE كراون جول" إلى موقع جديد، وسيتم استرداد كامل قيمة التذاكر لجميع المشترين، على أن يُعاد طرح التذاكر للجميع خلال الـ48 ساعة المقبلة.



We would like to inform you that “WWE Crown Jewel” has been moved to a new venue. All ticket holders will receive… pic.twitter.com/1msJ14n6Gw — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) October 28, 2026

A report from Fightful Select indicates that this announcement was a surprise to those in WWE. According to sources inside WWE headquarters, folks in the company first learned of the venue change from the Riyadh Season post on X.

When asked about the event moving out of the country because of the increased violence, Ari Emanuel said the company was constantly monitoring the situation, but that everything that was planned was being carried out. A report from the Wrestling Observer indicates that WWE could lose up to $90 million dollars if the show doesn't take place in Saudi Arabia.

WWE and Saudi Arabia have partnered together since 2018. The partnership is a billion dollar deal that brings top WWE events and top stars to Saudi Arabia. Next year, WWE will host WrestleMania 43 from Riyadh.

WWE has announced numerous matches for this show, including the WWE Crown Jewel Championship matches. On the men's side, Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn. On the women's side, Liv Morgan will square off against Chelsea Green. Both matches are champions vs. champions, but titles are not on the line.

Other announced matches for the show include Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes in a Last Man Standing Match and The Vision vs. Penta and Je'Von Evans for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as additional information is revealed.