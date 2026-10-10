Attack Closes Riyadh Airport Just Weeks Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE now has another hurdle to jump over regarding its upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia next month.

On Thursday, the US Embassy issued a warning to US citizens regarding any potential travel to Saudi Arabia due to conditions and uncertainty in the country. That warning will be taken much more seriously moving forward.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia closed and evacuated their international airport in Riyadh. The move was made after a missile attack by Houthi militants injured 12 people. The Saudi Arabian government has been dealing with strikes like these for weeks. The strikes played a major role in the US Embassy's warning earlier in the week.

Riyadh is the scheduled location for Crown Jewel on November 7.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 | WWE

US Embassy in Riyadh responds to airport attack

The US Embassy in Riyadh responded to the attack with a statement that read:

"The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as of October 10 and reminds all U.S. citizens to exercise heightened vigilance ... U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia now require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh."

According to reports, missiles hit Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 of King Khalid International Airport, with the airport taking damage, including a collapsed roof that fell on people who were inside. The report indicates that there are several injured victims in critical condition.

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (October 10, 2026)



The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas.

U.S. government employees working in… pic.twitter.com/EOYrLzyOXt — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) October 10, 2026

WWE and Saudi Arabia have been partners since 2018. The company has run at least one show, but sometimes more than that, every year since the partnership began. This year, the agreement expanded and WWE ran its specialty Royal Rumble PLE from Riyadh.

Next year, the partnership will expand even further. WWE is scheduled to hold its annual WrestleMania mega-event in Riyadh in the spring. This will mark the first time WWE has brought the event outside of North America.

As of this writing, WWE officials have not addressed the ongoing uncertainty in Saudi Arabia. Matches for WWE Crown Jewel have not been announced, though reports indicate the company will move forward with a champion vs. champion format with the WWE Crown Jewel Championships on the line.

WrestleMania 43 | WWE.com

This weekend, WWE invades New Orleans for Money in the Bank, which will air inside Smoothie King Center and feature both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's World Championship, and then a world title match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight. The Reigns vs. Knight match is scheduled to open the show.

The question is, will anyone cash in Money in the Bank tonight? Reigns vs. Knight opening the show is telling and doesn't lend itself to a cash-in moment because it takes place before the men's ladder match. The better guess is that it comes on the women's side of the house.