Brock Lesnar Fuels WWE Retirement Speculation with New Hint

Brock Lesnar is closer to the end of his career than he is to the beginning of it. That's not much of a secret.

However, after his latest interview with the Spittin' Chiclets podcast of Barstool Sports, he's given a little more clarity on how much time he thinks he has left with WWE.

Lesnar is on a collision course with Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42. The match will be Lesnar's first at WrestleMania since defeating Omos at WrestleMania 39 three years ago.

At 48 years old, he's achieved everything there is to achieve in WWE and even martial arts. He's a former UFC Heavyweight champion and NCAA amateur wrestling champion. He's a 10-time WWE World champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and he's been in the main event of WrestleMania five times.

Brock Lesnar | WWE

Brock Lesnar is not back for long

There have been a few different times over the past decade where it seemed like Brock Lesnar had wrestled his last match, but he just kept coming back. After losing to Goldberg at WrestleMania 20, after losing to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36, and after being named in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, he just kept coming back.

Lesnar himself said in an interview with UFC legend Daniel Cormier leading up to WrestleMania 39 that he thought he was done with pro wrestling after WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Now, he spoke first time since returning to WWE at SummerSlam last year and actually gave some clarity regarding his future in pro wrestling.

" I went back to work so I could feed my kids. You guys should see my grocery bill. I had left the company years ago, and I’m grateful that I’m back for a short time here so, I’m really grateful for all the opportunities that I’ve had in my life." Brock Lesnar on Spittin' Chiclets

A "short time here" can range from his match at WrestleMania 42 against Oba Femi to wrestling until he's 50, but most believe his WrestleMania match is set to be his last and a likely loss to be a passing of the torch moment.

That said, if it is all about the money, it's hard to believe Lesnar would miss out on the potential payday that can come with wrestling at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. He's still as strong and quick in the ring as ever, considering the ease with which he lifted Oba Femi onto his shoulders for a short period of time on Raw this past Monday night.