Update on LA Knight After He Missed Monday's Episode of WWE Raw

It's only natural for fans to be slightly concerned for wrestlers who disappear from television this time of year, but there is reportedly nothing to worry about with LA Knight.

The Megastar was not on Monday's episode of WWE Raw in Omaha, Nebraska, but the reason for that appears to be more of a creative situation than anything else.

The insider's at BodySlam are reporting that Knight was slated for a brief program with Gunther coming out of WrestleMania 42 last month, but those plans have obviously now changed.

"The company pivoted to Gunther heading to SmackDown to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. It is currently unknown what Knight's creative direction will now be, but he is still with the company."

Knight was just in Minneapolis over this past weekend doing some promotional work for WWE, with SummerSlam tickets recently going on sale. Among his duties was throwing out the first pitch at a Minnesota Twins game.

WWE fans across the globe are on edge following the post-WrestleMania releases of close to 30 superstars, which included the shocking departures of longtime WWE veterans Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

The New Day members were reportedly granted their release after being asked to renegotiate their contracts for less money, and multiple outlets have said that they are far from the only talents that have recently been asked to take pay cuts.

In a separate report on Tuesday morning, BodySlam said that executives are currently looking to maximize revenue from WWE, with parent company TKO still holding onto debt from Endeavor's past business dealings.

LA Knight has been linked to multiple major names lately

LA Knight | WWE

It wasn't that long ago that The Megastar was reportedly on a short list of potential opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42. That spot obviously, and correctly, went to Oba Femi, who dominated The Beast in less than five minutes in what appears to be Lesnar's retirement match.

Knight ended up taking part in a six-man tag team match alongside The Usos. They defeated Logan Paul, Austin Theory and streamer IShowSpeed, but there was a bit of tension between Knight and The Usos the following week after Jimmy and Jey realigned with Roman Reigns.

The Megastar's issues with The Bloodline dates back years at this point, and It would not be surprising at all if he ends up getting involved in their business once again after this weekend's Backlash Premium Live Event in Tampa, Florida.