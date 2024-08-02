Bron Breakker on SummerSlam: ‘This Weekend is a Huge Turning Point’
This story is part of the Sports Illustrated SummerSlam Series.
CLEVELAND, OHIO – Bron Breakker takes a leap in his career at SummerSlam, wrestling Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.
The match is another indication of the belief there is in Breakker from the top power brokers in WWE, beginning with Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Only 26, Breakker–who is former collegiate football standout Bronson Rechsteiner–is a phenomenal athlete, and he has worked incredibly hard over the past three years in WWE to build upon his father’s legacy.
“This weekend is a huge turning point,” said Breakker. “If I can go out there and do it right, it’s going to set the bar for what I can be in the future.”
The son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, Breakker is a unique combination of power, athleticism, and charisma. There is no ceiling for his future in WWE, and a dominant run as IC champ would be a strong way to cement his future.
Breakker wouldn’t reveal if he plans on wearing one of his father’s wrestling singlets (“I like keeping some surprises,” he said). But after dropping his match to Zayn last month at Money in the Bank, it feels like SummerSlam–an event known for IC title matches–will be the place where he adds to his momentum with a title victory.
“It’s the biggest opportunity of my career,” said Breakker. “Am I going to be a main-event player? Or am I going to be another guy? I’m challenging myself to give that answer this weekend at SummerSlam.”