Bron Breakker Opens Up On Relationship With John Cena Ahead Of His Retirement

John Cena is a 17-time world champion in WWE and will wrestle his last match for the company at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

Since announcing his retirement tour last year and embarking on that tour in 2025, Cena has faced a long list of top WWE competitors, including Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and others.

Throughout his final year of active competition in WWE, Cena has also made a concerted effort to help the future of WWE. Cena announced on WWE Raw this Monday that there would be NXT vs. WWE main roster matches at Saturday Night's Main Event in an effort to help expose young talent in the business.

=Jey Uso and John Cena during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Cena also took time at the WWE Performance Center this fall, where Cena credited the students for reminding him of his passion for pro wrestling.

So, Cena is a champion, a mentor, and according to a future WrestleMania main event talent, a quality human being. That future main event talent's name is Bron Breakker.

Will Bron Bron Breakker be the guy to retire John Cena?

Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed | WWE

In a new interview with the Boston Herald, Breakker praised John Cena for the help he's provided him this final year, but also confirmed that he's ready to fight him if that opportunity presents itself.

“It’s been an honor to learn from him. He’s a quality human being, and he makes himself approachable. We’ve developed an open line of communication, and I can’t say enough about him. There aren’t too many chances left, so it wouldn’t be something I would take lightly. If I get that chance, I’ll be ready.” Bron Breakker

Breakker is a former NXT Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion, and WWE Intercontinental Champion. He joined Paul Heyman in the Seth Rollins Vision faction earlier this year and has been touted by the group as a future WrestleMania main event star.

Breakker is to help captain the Paul Heyman team at War Games at Survivor Series. Breakker will team with Logan Paul and Bronson Reed to take on Team CM Punk, which as of right now includes Jey Uso and the WWE Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes.

John Cena became a full Grand Slam champion in WWE on Monday night when he defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Cena won the one title that had eluded him throughout his career in his last match ever in Boston, his hometown.

As for Cena's final match on December 13, the opponent has not been set yet. Sixteen WWE Superstars are vying for a shot to retire Cena at that show by winning a "Last Time Is Now" tournament. Rusev and Sheamus both advanced in that tournament on this week's Raw and are a step closer to earning the coveted spot opposite Cena in the ring on his last night.

It is unknown at this time whether or not Breakker is in the "Last TIme Is Now" tournament.

