Bron Breakker Wins Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam
CLEVELAND, OHIO – Bron Breakker is the new Intercontinental Champion.
In a rematch of the IC title bout from last month at Money in the Bank, Breakker bulldozed Sami Zayn and defeated him to win his first title on the main roster.
Breakker is Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Steiner Brothers great Rick Steiner–who made his SummerSlam debut in 1993. Only 26, Breakker is an important piece for WWE, and it is clear why Head of Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque had Breakker beat Zayn in such dominant fashion.
Zayn won the belt at WrestleMania 40, overcoming an insurmountable force in Gunther. But Zayn plays the challenger even better than he does the champ. Plus, there are new objectives for Zayn. Hopefully, as soon as Roman Reigns returns, he will call on Zayn to help battle the new Bloodline as WWE builds toward WarGames at Survivor Series.
With Breakker’s win, the IC title has now changed hands 16 times at SummerSlam.