Wrestling On FanNation

Bron Breakker Wins Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam

Breakker defeated Sami Zayn to win his first singles title on the main roster

Justin Barrasso

CLEVELAND, OHIO – Bron Breakker is the new Intercontinental Champion.

In a rematch of the IC title bout from last month at Money in the Bank, Breakker bulldozed Sami Zayn and defeated him to win his first title on the main roster.

Breakker is Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Steiner Brothers great Rick Steiner–who made his SummerSlam debut in 1993. Only 26, Breakker is an important piece for WWE, and it is clear why Head of Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque had Breakker beat Zayn in such dominant fashion.

Zayn won the belt at WrestleMania 40, overcoming an insurmountable force in Gunther. But Zayn plays the challenger even better than he does the champ. Plus, there are new objectives for Zayn. Hopefully, as soon as Roman Reigns returns, he will call on Zayn to help battle the new Bloodline as WWE builds toward WarGames at Survivor Series.

With Breakker’s win, the IC title has now changed hands 16 times at SummerSlam.

Published |Modified
Justin Barrasso

JUSTIN BARRASSO

Justin Barrasso has been writing for Sports Illustrated since 2014. While his primary focus is pro wrestling and MMA, he has also covered MLB, NBA, and the NFL. He can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

Home/WWE