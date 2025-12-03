Why The Rumored WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Events Are The Right Choices

Is WWE making the right decision with its rumored main events for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas?

It was an action-packed Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego, as ‘The Vision’ trio of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar to defeat the all-star team of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso.

Breakker scored the pin on Punk, which seemingly lines up one of WWE’s top rising stars for a shot at Punk and the World Heavyweight Championship in the future.

There was also drama surrounding two longtime rivals in Rhodes and Reigns, with ‘The Tribal Chief’ outright saying that he would never team with Rhodes or Punk again.

With recent reports suggesting that WWE is planning Reigns vs. Rhodes III and Breakker vs. Punk for WrestleMania 42, many fans are pondering how things could unfold at Allegiant Stadium next April.

Are these the best choices to top the card for WrestleMania 42 Night 1 and WrestleMania 42 Night 2?

Here are some reasons why it’s a logical direction.

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes Pt. 3 Was Inevitable

Cody Rhodes | WWE

If we do get the third installment of Reigns vs. Rhodes, it’s going to be hard to top their second match.

WrestleMania 40 was the culmination of Rhodes’ quest to complete the story of his rise to becoming WWE Champion, and it was a masterful finishing sequence that allowed him to do just that and dethrone Reigns.

However, with Rhodes winning that match, and Reigns winning the year prior at WrestleMania 39, the eventual rubber match between the two top stars was inevitable.

But it could be considered an upset if it does indeed happen at WrestleMania 42.

That’s because it seemed like a lot of WWE’s plans were focused on the idea of Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at the biggest show of the year. It was Rollins who defeated Reigns and Punk in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year, with Paul Heyman turning on his former clients to create ‘The Vision’ with Rollins.

With Rollins likely sidelined for the next few months at the very least, it would have been impossible to move the story forward in a way that fit the complicated history between the former members of The Shield.

So, pivoting to Reigns vs. Rhodes makes sense, both from a storyline standpoint and business standpoint.

And while some have pushed back on the idea due to the unknowns of whether either star will want to lose the match, that could also be a reason why it works.

There should be plenty of suspense for whether it’ll be Reigns or Rhodes who leaves the stadium with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Importance Of Creating New Top Stars

Paul Heyman & Bron Breakker | WWE

Speaking of Rollins, he was pushing an important mission statement for ‘The Vision’ prior to being ousted as it leader. He wanted to create the vision for the future in WWE, which includes helping catapult superstars like Breakker and Reed into a different stratosphere.

Once Rollins was injured following his match with Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel, Breakker took things into his own hands and became the focal point for the next chapter of the story.

There is no question that WWE is in an era where new top stars must rise to the forefront. Here’s why: Many of the current top stars are 40 and older.

Brock Lesnar is 48. Punk is 47. LA Knight is 43. Sami Zayn is 41. Rhodes, Reigns, Jey Uso, and Drew McIntyre are all 40. Rollins will turn 40 in May.

The best time to make a future WrestleMania main eventer is at WrestleMania.

If Breakker wins the World Heavyweight Championship from Punk, it would be a defining moment not only for the new champ, but for WWE’s future. He has had the ‘it’ factor from the very start in NXT, and once he was called up to the main roster, it was clear that he had all the tools necessary to be pushed to the top.

There are bigger matches available for Punk, such as with Rhodes or Reigns, but WWE being forced to swap from Rollins vs. Reigns or Rollins vs. Punk to Breakker vs. Punk might be the best long-term move.

With Heyman pulling the strings, the vision is for Breakker to be the next big thing in WWE, just as Lesnar was decades ago.

Defeating Punk at WrestleMania 42 would make that vision a reality.