Chad Gable Beats Penta to Win the WWE Intercontinental Title

The hometown kid did it.

Chad Gable is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Gable defeated Penta at SummerSlam in his hometown of Minneapolis on Sunday night to win the title, which is the first singles championship win of his career.

Gable and Penta started the match with respect. After ring introductions, Gable and Penta shook hands before tying up. The action started with some chain wrestling and reversals, but quickly pivoted to a quicker pace.

CHAD GABLE IS INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION!!! 🏆



The FIRST singles Title in @WWEGable's WWE career!! pic.twitter.com/qlsq4FDSOL — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2026

Gable hurt his repaired shoulder during the match and Penta targeted his offense to that injury. Penta connected with a Mexican Destroyer on the ring apron and that appeared to be the end. Penta tried to hit the move a second time in the ring, but Gable countered it into his ankle lock submission. Penta hung on for as long as he could, but once Gable leveraged in the middle of the ring, Penta tapped out right away.

The crowd went wild and Gable was emotional after winning the belt. He celebrated in the ring after the match and Penta raised his hand in victory. Penta also put the belt around his waist. Gable's family joined him in the ring and Gable addressed the cheering audience.

Gable put over Minneapolis and then credited his family for sticking with him during his journey. He said he was proud to be from Minnesota and that he was the new Intercontinental Champion. Gable then celebrated with a Mug Root Beer product placement as his family left the ring.

Chad Gable's wild journey in WWE finally nets singles gold

Chad Gable and Rusev | WWE

Gable has had a wild journey in WWE. He started as a tag team wrestler but then pivoted to a singles role when his partner wrapped up his career because of injury.

Gable flirted with a variety of different characters and even adopted the Shorty Gable gimmick, which was infamous for being the worst of his career. Gable led the Alpha Academy faction on Raw, but then dedicated his craft to lucha wrestling. What was a character that began by mocking lucha libre became much more than that.

Gable turned into a masked luchador named El Grande Americano, but then severely injured his shoulder. A second El Grande Americano debuted, which led to a massive mask vs. mask match in AAA. Gable's El Grande lost the match, which forced him to unmask. Gable has been himself on Raw ever since, and that match is in the running for the match of the year.

Penta won the IC title back on an episode of WWE Raw in March. He defeated Dominik Mysterio to earn the championship.