Chad Gable Is The Latest WWE Star To Get Hit By The Injury Bug
Chad Gable is set to miss some time away from the ring as the injury bug continues to hit WWE.
Word about his condition first surfaced Tuesday when BodySlam reported that the backstage altercation Monday night on Raw between Gable and Penta was done to write him off of television for a while. PWInsider Elite has now provided some more details into how significant Gable is hurt.
While his injury is still undisclosed, Mike Johnson is now reporting that Chad Gable will undergo surgery early in July to correct the issue.
There's no word on how long Gable is expected to be on the sidelines, but his absence will force the WWE creative team to make even more adjustments to storylines than they already have as of late.
Liv Morgan will soon undergo surgery herself to repair the damage she suffered when her shoulder dislocated in a match with Kairi Sane. WWE Men's Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is also out with an undisclosed injury that will keep him from competing at Night of Champions this Saturday, and Noam Dar had to relinquish the NXT Heritage Cup Championship after he was recently hurt. TNA Wrestling star Elijah also tore his triceps last week on an episode of NXT.
Chad Gable has been heavily featured on Raw as of late, as both the leader of American Made and the masked Luchador sensation El Grande Americano. The Takedown on SI wishes everyone a speedy a recovery.
