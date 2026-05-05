Charlotte Flair Names WWE’s Next Breakout Stars

Charlotte Flair knows something about being a breakout star in the WWE.

When Flair made her way to the main roster from NXT for the first time, it was with loads of fanfare. Partly because of her genes and the fact that Ric Flair is her father. Mostly because she was physically gifted and talented in the ring.

Charlotte hit the main roster with a right hook when she arrived, became the queen, won multiple world championships, and now is a fixture of women's pro wrestling. Flair headlined the first-ever all-women's main event at WrestleMania 35 with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. Currently, she's working in a tag team with Alexa Bliss on the SmackDown brand.

Charlotte Flair names the next WWE breakout stars

Trick Williams | WWE

Flair is synonymous with WWE, and when she speaks, people listen. On Tuesday morning, Flair revealed to First Take who she thought the next breakout stars for WWE would be, and both are wrestling at the Backlash PLE this weekend.

“In my opinion, the first one would be Trick Williams," Flair said regarding who has breakout star potential in WWE. "His entrance, you can see everyone standing. The fans are already connecting with him. The charisma, the size. He just looks like a stud, an athlete. I mean, look at him.

"A little bias, Bron Breakker, given he’s a second generation talent, he was out on injury. When he came back, he made, definitely an impact at WrestleMania and facing Seth, who is one of the greats of my generation. I definitely think those two, Trick Williams and Bron Breakker, are definitely breakout stars in the next couple years.”

At Backlash, Williams will wrestle in a rematch against Sami Zayn. At WrestleMania 42, Williams defeated Zayn to win the WWE Men's United States Championship. Zayn has demanded a rematch and is getting it this weekend.

As for Breakker, he's wrestling in a grudge match against his former faction leader, Seth Rollins. Breakker was responsible for taking Rollins out and kicking him out of The Vision. Now that both Rollins and Breakker are back from injury, they will collide in a match that's been a long time coming.

As for Charlotte Flair, she's not on the Backlash card at this time. On SmackDown, she's been feuding against the debuting team of Fatal Influence, which features Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley. Flair teamed with Bliss at WrestleMania, but lost their match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.