How to Watch WWE Backlash 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream

Three weeks after the epic conclusion to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Roman Reigns is heading down to The Big Guava to defend his newly captured World Heavyweight Championship.

The OTC said he'd be sticking around for the summer, and so far, he's proven to be a man of his word. WWE Backlash is set to take place on Saturday, May 9 inside Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, and Reigns is set to compete at the annual Premium Live Event for the first time since 2022.

He's agreed to face off against his real-life cousin, Jacob Fatu. After defeating Drew McIntyre at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals', The Samoan Werewolf stepped up to Roman Reigns on Monday Night Raw with the goal of capturing the World Title and acquiring all the life perks that come with it for himself and his family.

Bron Breakker returned to action at WrestleMania 42 and announced his presence with authority when he practically cut Seth Rollins in half with two massive spears, costing him his match against Gunther in the process.

The Unpredictable Badass has made it his mission to finish what he started against The Visionary last October and prove without a shadow of a doubt that he is the next big thing in WWE.

Rollins will be the first to admit that Breakker has all the physical tools to be the very best in the business, but says he's out to expose Bron's lack of ring IQ when they meet at Backlash.

Asuka used to consider IYO SKY as part of her family, but has been left feeling betrayed ever since the Genius of the Sky befriended Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley this past year.

Asuka and IYO SKY | WWE

The Empress of Tomorrow has spent months taking her frustrations out on Kairi Sane, but now finds herself alone on Monday nights. She's found a way to hold IYO SKY responsible for that, and has promised to end things with her former kōhai by teaching her one final lesson in the ring.

Here's everything we currently know about this year's Backlash Premium Live Event in Tampa. Check back for updates as more matches will be announced in the coming days.

WWE Backlash date:

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

WWE Backlash start time:

Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

WWE Backlash location:

Location: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Florida

How To Watch WWE Backlash:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.

WWE Backlash Card (Announced):

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

IYO SKY vs. Asuka