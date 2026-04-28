Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker Among the First Matches Announced for WWE Backlash

We are less than two weeks away from WWE Backlash and the first two matches for the Premium Live Event in Tampa, Florida have now been made official.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker were originally slated to do business with one another at WrestleMania 42, but a hernia injury to the Unpredictable Badass back in early February derailed those plans.

Breakker was able to get cleared in enough time to return at the 'Showcase of the Immortals', where he cost Rollins his match against Gunther. Now, there's nothing that's going to stop these two from finally throwing down next month inside the Benchmark International Arena.

Rollins and Breakker had an intense exchange of words during Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, where they made several bold claims about each other. Bron said that he never needed Seth's help to advance in WWE, and only used him to gain the representation of Paul Heyman.

Breakker accused Rollins of no longer having the strength in his shoulder to carry a strap like the World Heavyweight Championship, and while he may not have been able to win the title himself, he said he could live with losing to the actual Best in the World and not the self-proclaimed one.

After Bron called Rollins the absolute best at being number two, Seth issued his retort. He admitted that Breakker has all the tools to be the top star in WWE, except for what is required between his ears. No one knows better the position that Bron finds himself in than Seth Rollins, and at Backlash, he plans on proving that Breakker is not ready for the big stage just yet.

IYO SKY and Asuka will finally face off at WWE Backlash

IYO SKY | WWE

Another match that was reportedly discussed for WrestleMania 42 was IYO SKY versus Asuka. The former Damage CTRL cohorts have been building toward a huge confrontation for months, and the Empress of Tomorrow finally pushed IYO over the edge Monday night on Raw.

SKY answered an open challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and was in the midst of a spectacular match with Becky Lynch when Asuka decided to get involved. She ran down to the ring and pulled IYO's legs out from under her as she went for a springboard. Lynch then capitalized by hitting a Manhandle Slam and retained the title.

Asuka continued her attack post-match by locking SKY in the Asuka Lock until she lost consciousness. She then celebrated as the Laredo, Texas crowd began to chant, "We want Kairi".

Kairi Sane had been a key player in this rivalry for the past several months, but she was suddenly released from her contract on Friday. The live audience continued a social media campaign in support of Sane that fired up over the weekend.

Sane or no Sane, it was later announced by lead commentator Michael Cole that IYO SKY and Asuka will go one-on-one next month in Tampa.

One more Backlash match will likely be made official before the end of the night Monday. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to give his answer to Jacob Fatu after he issued a challenge last week.

WWE Backlash card (announced):

Bron Breakker | WWE

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

IYO SKY vs. Asuka