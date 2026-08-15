Chelsea Green's Fate as WWE Women's Champion Decided on SmackDown
Take a bow Chelsea Green.
The Interim WWE Women's Champion opened up Friday night's episode of SmackDown in Boston with General Manager Nick Aldis and cut the promo of her career to save her first reign as world champion. At least for the next 30 days.
Green suffered an incredibly unfortunate injury last Friday night during her tag team match with Fatal Influence. She broke an orbital bone after taking the Fatal Flaw from Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, and after speaking to medical personnel earlier in the day, Nick Aldis reluctantly asked her to relinquish her title. But Chelsea was not going to go quietly into the good night.
With all of the TD Garden behind her, Green passionately made her plea to the SmackDown General Manager. She said that if anyone could understand how much her moment at SummerSlam meant, it was Nick Aldis, and she wasn't going to let her title win turn sour like every other major milestone in her career.
“I knew when I climbed that ladder and I took that title, I was just waiting for the other shoe to drop. Because every single time something good and magical happens to me in this business, it’s followed by something devastating. That’s just my story, isn't it? That’s just Chelsea Green, the comic relief. The perfect opponent for the rest of the girls. Never the champion. Never the QB1.”
Green then said that as far as she's concerned, until someone beats her for the belt, she's still the WWE Women's Champion.
Nick Aldis gives Chelsea Green 30 days to get medically cleared
Chelsea then handed the title to Aldis and left the ring, but she was quickly called back. Nick said as the General Manager, he believed he was making the right decision, but as a man, he doesn't give a damn what medical has to say. Much to the approval of the crowd in Boston, Aldis gave Chelsea 30 days to get cleared.
The feel-good moment ended rather quickly, however, as Gunther soon made his way down to the ring. The Career Killer demanded answers from Nick Aldis as to why Kevin Owens was added to his WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match at SummerSlam, and Aldis happily informed him that the exact opposite was true.
Nick Aldis had been negotiating Kevin Owens' return for months, and Gunther was the one who was added to the match with Sami Zayn and Finn Balor at the last moment. Their conversation took a turn when Gunther and Green started trading verbal barbs with each other, and that led to Chelsea's husband, Matt Cardona, rushing out to defend her honor.
The Indy God clocked Gunther with a stiff forearm, which prompted the night's opening contest. Despite a valiant effort from Cardona, The Ring General emerged victorious with a Boston Crab, forcing Cardona to tap out in front of his wife.
An already emotional night for Chelsea took another turn when Nia Jax and Lash Legend made their way to the ring just moments later. They swarmed Green, but Tiffany Stratton rushed down to the ring to her aid and the Women's United States Champion ended up taking the brunt of their 2-on-1 assault.
It was an action-packed opening 30 minutes to Friday's SmackDown, but the bottom line is this: Chelsea Green is still the WWE Women's Champion. Now she has 30 days to heal up and defend her title.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino