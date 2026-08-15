Chelsea Green's Fate as WWE Women's Champion Decided on SmackDown

Take a bow Chelsea Green.

The Interim WWE Women's Champion opened up Friday night's episode of SmackDown in Boston with General Manager Nick Aldis and cut the promo of her career to save her first reign as world champion. At least for the next 30 days.

Green suffered an incredibly unfortunate injury last Friday night during her tag team match with Fatal Influence. She broke an orbital bone after taking the Fatal Flaw from Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, and after speaking to medical personnel earlier in the day, Nick Aldis reluctantly asked her to relinquish her title. But Chelsea was not going to go quietly into the good night.

WOW 👏



Nick Aldis is giving @ImChelseaGreen 30 days to get healthy and defend the Women's WWE Title! pic.twitter.com/CsH8FDQTa1 — WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2026

With all of the TD Garden behind her, Green passionately made her plea to the SmackDown General Manager. She said that if anyone could understand how much her moment at SummerSlam meant, it was Nick Aldis, and she wasn't going to let her title win turn sour like every other major milestone in her career.

“I knew when I climbed that ladder and I took that title, I was just waiting for the other shoe to drop. Because every single time something good and magical happens to me in this business, it’s followed by something devastating. That’s just my story, isn't it? That’s just Chelsea Green, the comic relief. The perfect opponent for the rest of the girls. Never the champion. Never the QB1.”

Green then said that as far as she's concerned, until someone beats her for the belt, she's still the WWE Women's Champion.

Nick Aldis gives Chelsea Green 30 days to get medically cleared

Chelsea Green | WWE

Chelsea then handed the title to Aldis and left the ring, but she was quickly called back. Nick said as the General Manager, he believed he was making the right decision, but as a man, he doesn't give a damn what medical has to say. Much to the approval of the crowd in Boston, Aldis gave Chelsea 30 days to get cleared.

The feel-good moment ended rather quickly, however, as Gunther soon made his way down to the ring. The Career Killer demanded answers from Nick Aldis as to why Kevin Owens was added to his WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match at SummerSlam, and Aldis happily informed him that the exact opposite was true.

Nick Aldis had been negotiating Kevin Owens' return for months, and Gunther was the one who was added to the match with Sami Zayn and Finn Balor at the last moment. Their conversation took a turn when Gunther and Green started trading verbal barbs with each other, and that led to Chelsea's husband, Matt Cardona, rushing out to defend her honor.

The Ring General Gunther forces Matt Cardona to tap out! 😯@Gunther_AUT pic.twitter.com/um6DuTqO21 — WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2026

The Indy God clocked Gunther with a stiff forearm, which prompted the night's opening contest. Despite a valiant effort from Cardona, The Ring General emerged victorious with a Boston Crab, forcing Cardona to tap out in front of his wife.

An already emotional night for Chelsea took another turn when Nia Jax and Lash Legend made their way to the ring just moments later. They swarmed Green, but Tiffany Stratton rushed down to the ring to her aid and the Women's United States Champion ended up taking the brunt of their 2-on-1 assault.

It was an action-packed opening 30 minutes to Friday's SmackDown, but the bottom line is this: Chelsea Green is still the WWE Women's Champion. Now she has 30 days to heal up and defend her title.