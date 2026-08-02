Chelsea Green Blows Roof Off U.S. Bank Stadium With Interim WWE Women's Title Win

Chelsea Green did it!

The two-time WWE Women's United States Champion can now call herself a World Champion. Green defeated Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton Sunday night at WWE SummerSlam to become the new Interim WWE Women's Champion.

All five women competed in a brutal ladder match inside U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Minneapolis crowd was behind Chelsea every step of the way. Even with hometown girl Tiffany Stratton in the match, Green received the biggest pop any time she even sniffed the title that was hanging high above the ring.

CHELSEA SENDS TIFFY TIME FLYING 🫢



B-Fab and Michin just HAD to get involved 😩 pic.twitter.com/C88XvEAdmd — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

Stratton was inches away from becoming "Tiffy Two Belts" at one point during the match, but a conflicted Chelsea Green tipped over the ladder and sent her new bestie crashing down to the floor on top of the other three competitors.

Green appeared to be in the clear to win the gold, but B-Fab and Michin rushed down to the ring and dragged her off the ladder. They trapped her feet between the rungs and hung her upside down as they started to kick her. This would allow everyone else to get to their feet and absolute chaos ensued.

Charlotte took out B-Fab and Michin and scaled a ladder with Jade. Tiffany and Lash then started climbing another ladder that was set up in the center ring. All four women continued to brawl as they attempted to climb and it resulted in all of them falling down to the mat and rolling out of the ring.

CHELSEA GREEN IS THE INTERIM WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/po8ZdKO1QM — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026

This brought the crowd to their feet, as once again, Chelsea Green was left all alone in the center of the ring. And when she sat up like The Undertaker, the stadium became unglued.

Green scurried up the ladder, and with a smile a mile wide, she pulled down the WWE Women's Championship belt to earn herself a future unification match with Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley's return date remains unknown

Sunday night's ladder match was booked after it was determined that reigning WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley would not be medically cleared in time to defend her title during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer.'

The decision to crown an interim champion is one that's only ever been made once before in modern WWE history. Santos Escobar, then known as El Hijo del Fantasma, won an 8-man tournament back in 2020 to crown an Interim WWE Cruiserweight Champion after JD McDonagh became stuck in the UK due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

Escobar later defeated McDonagh to win the Cruiserweight Championship outright.

Rhea Ripley | WWE

It's currently unknown when Rhea Ripley will be available to return to action. She tore her meniscus earlier this summer and while giving an update last month said she was experiencing some complications.

"I tore it in a really weird spot. So it’s kind of a little bit up in the air with just how fast my body recovers," Ripley said. "It feels better. It still starts to hurt and throb. It gets tired. I can’t get up or bend down really slow or kind of move side to side while crouching. We’ll see how it goes."

The Takedown on SI will try to get an update on Ripley from Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque during his SummerSlam post-show press conference.