WWE SmackDown Tonight (8/7/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night Raw set the tone for what has been a very strong week in WWE, and tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown will look to cap it off in grand fashion.

Kevin Owens stunned the WWE Universe, and Sami Zayn, when he made his return to the ring during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer', and the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia will be treated to his first appearance on the Blue Brand in well over a year.

KO defeated Zayn, Gunther and Finn Balor to become the new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship, which means the Prize Fighter and CM Punk will soon battle each other for the first time in their Hall of Fame careers. Given the real life friction between both of these men in the past, this rivalry has the potential to turn ugly real fast.

Randy Orton is the reason that Owens will be facing off against the 'Best in the World' and not his old rival Cody Rhodes. The Viper came out of nowhere to hit The American Nightmare with an RKO at SummerSlam, which allowed Punk to retain the WWE Championship with a GTS. Surely, Rhodes will have a thing or too he'd like to talk about later tonight in Philadelphia.

WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley announced on Thursday that she recently underwent surgery to repair her torn meniscus, which means she'll be out of action for a little while longer. The good news is that Cheslea Green is ready to take over the world in her absense.

Green outlasted four other women last weekend in Minneapolis to capture her first world championship in WWE. After enduring years worth of career obstacles and setbacks, Chelsea is finally on top of the SmackDown Women's Division and her reign as the Interim WWE Women's Champion will officially begin tonight when she appears live on the USA Network.

Chelsea Green | WWE

Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill were also in the ladder match at SummerSlam this past Sunday night. They ended up knocking each other off the top of the ladder toward the end of the match, which cleared the path for Chelsea to climb her way to victory.

The Queen is still seeking revenge after Cargill took out Alexa Bliss with a steel chair a couple of weeks back, and she'll get her chance tonight when they finally meet one-on-one later this evening. Although, just like at SummerSlam, we know that B-Fab and Michin won't sit this one out entirely.

WWE Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, Gunther and Trick WIlliams are all being advertised for the show in Philadelphia as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Kevin Owens returns to SmackDown as the new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship

Interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green begins her world domination tour

Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill