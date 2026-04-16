CM Punk Chooses Surprising Name From WWE Women’s Division as Dream Opponent

In just three days, CM Punk will lace up his wrestling boots and fight Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

As Punk is readying himself for the match, like many stars across WWE, he's doing the media rounds to hype WrestleMania and sell some tickets to the biggest WWE event of the year.

In an interview with All The Smoke, Punk was asked about who he'd like to wrestle most in WWE. His answer may surprise you.

CM Punk | WWE

CM Punk reveals who we'd like to wrestle most

Cody Rhodes? The Rock? Randy Orton? No. No. And no. Punk's number one dream match in WWE is in the women's division and her name is Bayley.

“Bayley. I gotta mention Bayley. Maybe I do want to get in the ring with her. Maybe I want to beat her ass, I don’t know. She is such a great wrestler. She is so f---ing good. It’s hard not to mention her. We don’t do intergender stuff. Barely ever. I did get to put Becky in a sharpshooter and that was fun,” CM Punk

The match with Becky Lynch that Punk is talking about took place at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza event on ESPN Unlimited last year. Punk teamed with his wife, the returning AJ Lee, and took on the married couple of Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Bayley, AJ Lee, and Becky Lynch are all active at WrestleMania 42

At WrestleMania 42 this weekend, Lee will continue her rivalry with Lee. Both women are set to square off for Lee's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Lee beat Lynch for that championship earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Chicago.

Bayley will also be on the WrestleMania card this year. She's teaming with Lyra Valkyria to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The duo will face Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Lash Legend & Nia Jax, and The Bella Twins for the tag belts in a fatal four-way match.

Bayley | WWE

As for CM Punk, his opponent is Reigns. This week on WWE Raw, both Reigns and Punk were reflective about themselves and the other ahead of their showdown. Both men said they needed to win at WrestleMania because of the level of hatred they have.

WrestleMania 42 airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Other announced matches for the event include Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship, and much more.