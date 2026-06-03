Report Reveals Mindset Behind Liv Morgan’s Recent WWE Booking

Many wrestling fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the booking of Liv Morgan, and the reported reason why she's been sitting on the sidelines since the night after WrestleMania 42 isn't going to sit well with most people.

Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' back in April to capture the Women's World Championship, the top prize in the women's division on Monday Night Raw. She has wrestled just one match since then, which was against Sol Ruca on the Raw after WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

It was just this past Monday that The Takedown on SI outlined Morgan's inactivity over the last few weeks in greater detail and questioned the rationale behind the decisions that have been made. Ibou of Self Made Sessions had similar questions about Liv Morgan's reign as Women's World Champion, and he found out the following.

Reasoning behind Liv Morgan's booking

"Basically the mentality is what they've planned out with her involves Stephanie Vaquer and she's not ready yet. And so when she's ready, they will resume," Ibou said during a recent live stream. "My immediate retort was, so why not just come up with something else in the in between time, but that's just not how they operate for whatever reason. Basically, they're gonna just do the next step with Stephanie. Stephanie's hurt, so Liv is just gonna exist in the meantime."

This kind of update is incredibly disheartening to hear, especially if you're a fan of women's wrestling, because it's a near certainty that the creative team wouldn't bench WWE Champion Cody Rhodes or World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns if their planned challenger went down due to injury.

At the very least, Rhodes and Reigns would be prominently featured in promo segments until their opponents were ready to go or a new creative direction was determined. Not only did Liv Morgan get moved out of the spotlight on Monday Night Raw, but she has faded into the background of her own faction.

Liv Morgan | Netflix

Liv Morgan will soon compete in the Queen of the Ring Tournamant

The first prominent move of any kind involving Liv Morgan since she won the Women's World Championship was her declaration to join the field in the Queen of the Ring. The very tournament that is designed, potentially, to determine her own opponent at SummerSlam.

It's a booking decision that has been widely panned by fans and critics alike, despite Morgan doing her best to make sense of it on her own.

Gladly! Ahem….



I, THE Liv Morgan, am a 3x world champion, 4x tag team champion, inaugural crown jewel champion,

MITB winner, rumble winner, & I have no challengers for my WWC because everyone is too scared to challenge me. Also, I have the most dominant faction in all of WWE… https://t.co/nyLcOKWA6q — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 1, 2026

Knowing full well that Stephanie Vaquer was going to be out of action for several weeks, the creative team could have pivoted to someone like Bayley or Lyra Valkyria for a filler program with Liv. Or someone like IYO SKY after she finished up her program with Asuka at Backlash.

Those are just three of the 30 active women on the WWE main roster, not named Liv Morgan, who could have been called upon to challenge her at one of the three marquee events that were on the schedule in the month of May. WWE decided to do nothing with its Women's World Champion for six weeks, and that's incredibly disappointing.

Hopefully, Stephanie Vaquer is healthy enough to return to action soon and Morgan can get back on track. In the meantime, her nonsensical run for the Queen of the Ring begins this Monday afternoon in Paris. She'll take on Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green in an opening round Fatal 4-Way Match on WWE Raw.