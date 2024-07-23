CM Punk-Drew McIntyre Official for SummerSlam
Seth Rollins will be involved as the special guest referee
For the first time since January, CM Punk is returning to the ring.
The match will take place at SummerSlam. It marks Punk’s first match at the event since 2013, when he lost to Brock Lesnar in an outstanding no disqualification match.
Punk tore his right tricep during the Royal Rumble match. Six months later, he has been cleared to return.
An added element to the match will be Seth Rollins, who was announced as the special guest referee.
