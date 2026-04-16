CM Punk Tears Apart Roman Reigns’ Argument for Being a Part-Timer

CM Punk doesn't understand Roman Reigns' reasoning for being a part-timer in WWE, given that other top stars manage just fine.

Roman Reigns has been on top of the WWE mountain for the better part of a decade. However, the Tribal Chief took on a part-time schedule with the company after signing a new deal in 2022, which reduced his number of dates so he could spend more time at home with his family.

This shift to part-time status occurred right in the middle of Roman's historic 1,316-day title reign as WWE Universal Champion. During the latter half of his reign, many fans voiced their displeasure that the top guy would disappear for months at a time. It got to the point that WWE needed to introduce a second World Championship to make up for the Tribal Chief's absence.

Ironically, the title introduced in Roman's absence is the same one CM Punk currently holds. And now the OTC is gunning for that title later this weekend at WrestleMania 42.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

CM Punk makes Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes comparison to make his case

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk recently sat down with Corey Graves for WWE's YouTube Channel to hype this weekend's WrestleMania 42 main event against Roman Reigns. During the discussion, Punk praised Reigns' desire to be there for his family, but questioned how other top talents like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes manage to do the same on a full-time schedule, and he can't.

"I think anybody would be a fool to not look at Roman and respect the fact that he puts his family above everything else," CM Punk said. "I love that. I love the fact that he can say, my kids will never know what not having their father around is like, because he did that with Sika, his cousins, with Rikishi, and countless other of the Samoan greats.

"And I think that's great. He has his priorities, and they're right. Just like day one, when he said, I want to provide for my daughter, his priorities are in the right spot. But it's real hard to sit back and look at a man who will do that and be a part-timer and think that that's okay. Because there is a responsibility that comes not only with being a WWE Superstar, with being a champion, this is about pro wrestling versus cinema.

"I don't want to say anything nice or good or positive about Seth Rollins, but Seth seems to balance things perfectly fine. My good friend Cody Rhodes seems to balance everything super fine. Why can't Roman? He's a part-timer who wants to come in here and act like he calls the shots, and I'm the old school pro wrestler who will not let him. I am the champion. This is my show. I call the shots."

Roman Reigns' WWE contract is reportedly coming to an end soon

With all the matches scheduled to take place over WrestleMania 42 weekend, this might be the toughest match to call.

One interesting thing to note is that there have been recent reports that state Roman Reigns' current WWE contract is set to expire in May. It's unknown whether the two sides have come to terms on a new deal as of yet.

Roman Reigns | Netflix

If WWE manages to sign Roman Reigns to a new deal that would include him working more dates, another title reign for the OTC might be the best thing for the company in the coming months.

The Takedown on SI will have live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 42 later this weekend.