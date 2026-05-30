Cody Rhodes Says He’s Addicted to One Key Part of His WWE Role

Cody Rhodes has a massive title match this weekend at the first-ever WWE PLE in Italy, Clash in Italy. Rhodes is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther in what will be his second singles match against The Ring General.

Rhodes has had a rocky 2026. He had to fight and claw to win back the Undisputed WWE Championship after he lost it to Drew McIntyre. He then put the title on the line against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 with the odds stacked against him, thanks to Pat McAfee.

Though he was left in a bloody heap in the middle of the ring thanks to the Orton attack, he retained the championship and has held it since.

Cody Rhodes reveals he's addicted to one thing in WWE

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther | WWE

Throughout the rocky waters of 2026, Rhodes has maintained the spot as the top guy in the company. In a new interview on the WWE YouTube channel, Rhodes talked about the role he's held in WWE since 2023 and said that he's addicted to being in that position.

"There’s always a flavor of the month, right?" Rhodes said. "There’s always some hot new thing and good for it. That’s exciting when the crowd can get behind something or something new shows up. But all my faves, all the QB1s before me, were consistent.

"They were a week in and week out, and now there’s all these jokes about how I’ve really tried to follow the John Cena model, and I don’t mind those jokes at all, because that’s a hell of a model, and I think most people run from it because it means work ... I’m addicted to the top spot. I’m not afraid to tell anybody that."

In the same interview, Rhodes credited Sami Zayn, CM Punk, Ricky Saints, and others for forcing him to get out of a comfort zone. He said that he needs challengers like that to keep him focused and at the top of his game.

Clash in Italy airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on Sunday afternoon from Turin, Italy. Other announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar 2, Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship, and much more.

The Rhodes vs. Gunther championship match will be featured in the free portion of the show that will air on ESPN. The other match airing during the first free hour is Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill.