WWE WrestleMania: Winners, Records, History, Locations, Dates, Top Stories & More
WWE WrestleMania is the biggest premium live event of the year for the company. Coined "The Grandest Stage of Them All," Mania has earned the status as one of the largest sporting events of the year in all of sports and entertainment.
WrestleMania was the creation of Vince McMahon, starting with the first event in March 1985. The show went on to legendary attendance records in arenas and stadiums around North America since 1987. From headline championship bouts to unbelievable dream matches, the "Show of Shows" has been the culmination of the entire year in WWE for 40 years.
WWE WrestleMania Dates & Locations
Date
Name
Location
Claimed Attendance
March 31, 1985
WrestleMania I
New York City, New York
19,121
April 7, 1986
WrestleMania 2
Uniondale, NY;
40,085 (total between the three locations)
March 29, 1987
WrestleMania III
Pontiac, Michigan
93,173 (WWE total)
March 27, 1988
WrestleMania IV
Atlantic City, New Jersey
18,165
April 2, 1989
WrestleMania V
Atlantic City, NJ
18,946
April 1, 1990
WrestleMania VI
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
67,678
March 24, 1991
WrestleMania VII
Los Angeles, California
16,158
April 5, 1992
WrestleMania VIII
Indianapolis, Indiana
62,167
April 4, 1993
WrestleMania IX
Paradise, Nevada
16,891
March 20, 1994
WrestleMania X
New York City, NY
19,444
April 2, 1995
WrestleMania XI
Hartford, Connecticut
16,305
March 31, 1996
WrestleMania XII
Anaheim, CA
18,853
March 23, 1997
WrestleMania 13
Rosemont, Illnois
18,197
March 29, 1998
WrestleMania XIV
Boston, Massachussetts
19,028
March, 28, 1999
WrestleMania XV
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
19,514
April 2, 2000
WrestleMania 2000
Anaheim, CA
18,034
April 1, 2001
WrestleMania X-Seven
Houston, Texas
67,925
March 17, 2002
WrestleMania X8
Toronto, Ontario, CA
68,237
March 30, 2003
WrestleMania XIX
Seattle, Washington
54,097
March 14, 2004
WrestleMania XX
New York City, NY
20,000
April 3, 2005
WrestleMania 21
Los Angeles, CA
20,193
April 2, 2006
WrestleMania 22
Rosemont, IL
17,159
April 1, 2007
WrestleMania 23
Detroit, MI
80,103 (WWE total)
March 30, 2008
WrestleMania XXIV
Orlando, Florida
74,635
April 5, 2009
WrestleMania 25
Houston, TX
72,744
March 28, 2010
WrestleMania XXVI
Glendale, Arizona
72,219
April 3, 2011
WrestleMania XXVII
Atlanta, Georgia
71,617
April 1, 2012
WrestleMania XXVIII
Miami, FL
78,363
April 7, 2013
WrestleMania 29
East Rutherford, NJ
80,676 (WWE total)
April 6, 2014
WrestleMania XXX
New Orleans, Louisiana
75,167 (WWE total)
March 29, 2015
WrestleMania 31
Santa Clara, CA
76,976 (WWE total)
April 3, 2016
WrestleMania 32
Arlington, TX
101,763 (WWE total)
April 2, 2017
WrestleMania 33
Orlando, FL
75,245 (WWE total)
April 8, 2018
WrestleMania 34
New Orleans, LA
78,133
April 7, 2019
WrestleMania 35
East Rutherford, NJ
82,265 (WWE total)
April 4-5, 2020
WrestleMania 36
Orlando, FL
0
April 10-11, 2021
WrestleMania 37
Tampa, FL
36,447 (actual two-night total)
April 2-3, 2022
WrestleMania 38
Arlington, TX
156, 352 (WWE two-night total)
April 1-2, 2023
WrestleMania 39
Inglewood, CA
161,892 (WWE two-night total)
April 6-7, 2024
WrestleMania XL
Philadelphia, PA
145,298 (WWE two-night total)
April 19-20, 2025
WrestleMania 41
Paradise, NV
TBD
WWE WrestleMania 41
WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025 and Sunday, April 20, 2025 from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The show will be streamed live on Peacock and the WWE Network worldwide. Any further details will be added when available.
WWE WrestleMania History
WWE WrestleMania was the brainchild of frmer CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon. He wanted to promote an event that was on par with the SuperBowl and wanted it to transcend wrestling. On March 31, 1985, the first WrestleMania took place from Madison Square Garden in New York City and was available live on closed circuit cable. The show was headlined by WWE Champion Hulk Hogan and TV actor Mr. T teaming to defeat Rowdy Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff.
After a much maligned endeavor to do three shows at once with WrestleMania 2, McMahon took the event to a stadium-sized show with the third iteration from the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. The monumental show was headlined by Hulk Hogan defending the WWE Championship against Andre The Giant in one of the most iconic main events in wrestling history.
For WrestleMania IV and V, WWE took the show to Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey with the "Showcase of The Immortals" being centered on "The Mega Powers Explode" storyline. Macho Man Randy Savage won the WWE Championship in the tournament to determine a new champion in 1988 with the show closing with the new champ, Miss Elizabeth and Hulk Hogan celebration.
The angle concluded with Hogan reclaiming the WWE Championship from a now-heel Macho Man Randy Savage to close WrestleMania V the following year. Hogan went on to drop the title and pass the torch to The Ultimate Warrior at Toronto's Skydome in 1990.
WrestleMania X went back to MSG in New York City for Bret Hart to regain the WWE Title from Yokozuna in the main event after an incredible opener against his younger brother Owen Hart. Meanwhile, Razor Ramon won in the first televised ladder match in WWE history against Shawn Michaels, who put on one of his all-time great performances to put the stipulation over.
In 1995, WrestleMania VI saw NFL legend Lawrence Taylor beat Bam Bam Bigelow in the main event. After failing to defeat Diesel the year prior, Shawn Michaels won his first WWE Championship, overcoming Bret Hart in a 60-minute Iron Man Match at Mania VII in 1996.
The 90s concluded with Stone Cold Steve Austin taking the wrestling world by storm. His Submission match against Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 is often mentioned among the greatest matches in the event's history. In 1998, Austin captured his first WWE Title win over Shawn Michaels at Mania XIV.
1997 and 1998 also saw landmark matches for The Undertaker. "The Deadman" won the WWE Championship for the first time in six years over Sycho Sid at Mania 13, and then waged a battle against his storyline brother Kane the following year.
WrestleMania XV featured the start of one of the iconic rivalries in the show's history with Austin defeating The Rock to win his third WWE Championship. "The Great One" was back in the main event at WrestleMania 2000, but came up short in his bid to regain the top prize when Triple H beat him, Mick Foley and Big Show in a fatal four-way with a McMahon in every corner.
WrestleMania X-Seven from the Houston AstroDome is what many fans call the best Mania ever featured Stone Cold Steve Austin align with his enemy Vince McMahon to defeat The Rock for the WWE Title in a tremendous main event, while Edge and Christian once again defeated The Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boys in a TLC 2 to regain the WWE Tag Team Championships.
The Rock was back in the spotlight in 2002 when he faced the returning Hollywood Hulk Hogan in Toronto's SkyDome at WrestleMania XVIII. "The Icon vs. Icon" match received one of the loudest reactions that any match in history has ever gotten and is still talked about to this day.
WrestleMania XVIX saw Brock Lesnar defeating Kurt Angle to win the WWE Title, while Stone Cold Steve Austin competed in what many believed was his final match against The Rock. Elsewhere, Shawn Michaels returned to Mania in a win over Chris Jericho in an excellent encounter at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington.
Michaels found himself back in the Mania main event the following year when he faced Triple H and a victorious Chris Benoit for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XX. With the tagline of "Where It All Begins Again," the event saw The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, John Cena and Eddie Guerrero all in major matches as well as The Undertaker's return to his "Deadman" persona.
2005 marked a year of change as John Cena and Batista won their first WWE world titles in the top matches at WrestleMania 21. Also, the company introduced the revolutionary Money In The Bank Ladder Match and briefcase in a stellar bout won by Edge, while Shawn Michaels once again stole the show with a thriller against Kurt Angle.
After a stop in Chicago in 2006, WWE went back to stadiums at Ford Field in Detroit with WrestleMania 23. The show was highlighted by John Cena defeating Shawn Michaels to retain the WWE Championship, while The Undertaker captured the World Heavyweight Championship against Batista in a heavyweight slugfest.
Taker went back-to-back with another World Heavyweight Title win against Edge in the main event of WrestleMania 24. Elsewhere, Shawn Michaels put a close on Ric Flair's legendary career in a memorable conclusion to the Nature Boy's run.
WWE returned to Houston's AstroDome with WrestleMania XXV, which saw Michaels once again deliver in an incredible encounter against The Undertaker. WrestleMania 26 saw the rematch between "The Heartbreak Kid" and "The Phenom" in a "Career vs. Streak" Match. In an emotional war, Taker defeated Michaels to put an end to his inspirational second run.
The following year at Mania 27, The Undertaker beat Shawn's DX stablemate Triple H in yet another brilliant match for "The Deadman." The run of matches against D-Generation X for Taker came to a close with a dramatic "End of An Era" Hell In A Cell Match at WrestleMania XXVIII in Orlando, Florida. With Shawn Michaels as special guest referee, Taker once again overcame "The Game" in a violent struggle.
WrestleMania 27, 28 and 29 are mostly notable for the inclusion of The Rock. Starting with his return ahead of the 2011 show in Atlanta to 2013's Mania in East Rutherford, New Jersey, "The People's Champion" became the centerpiece for "The Show of Shows."
After costing John Cena his match against The Miz at Mania 27, a one-year long build led up to a "Once In A Lifetime" showdown. At WrestleMania 28, The Rock defeated Cena in his hometown of Miami. Following his win to claim the WWE Title from CM Punk, "The Great One" went on to headline against Cena once again in 2013.
The second meeting didn't work out as well for The Rock as he came up short against Cena. This event also saw The Undertaker pick up a win over CM Punk, while The Shield of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose making their Mania debuts.
2014 saw Daniel Bryan take center stage in his pursuit to regain the WWE Title and defeat The Authority. WrestleMania XXX was bookmarked by Bryan picking up a win over Triple H in a superb opener before getting past Randy Orton and Batista to win the WWE Championship in the main event.
In the most shocking moment in WWE history, Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker to end Taker's 21-0 undefeated streak at the event. The stunning silence is unlike anything ever seen at a Mania show.
WrestleMania 31 had one of the most heart-stopping endings to a WWE major event ever with Seth Rollins cashing in Money In The Bank to defeat Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. While WrestleMania 32 saw the returns of Shane McMahon and The Rock, the show is often talked about for the attendance numbers more than one moment.
After seemingly retiring to close WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker made his return at Mania 34 in a quick win over John Cena. Elsewhere, Asuka's streak came to an end against Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut in a stirring tag team win with Kurt Angle over Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Also, Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns.
The women headlined WrestleMania for the first time in 2019 when Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins beat Lesnar to win the Universal Title, and Kofi Kingston completed the remarkable "KofiMania" run with a triumphant victory over Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship.
After the COVID-19 pandemic led to no fans and the first two-night WrestleMania in 2020, "The Grandest Stage of Them All" returned to the road the following year with Mania 37 in Tampa, Florida with the two-night spectacle in front of fans. The show saw Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks become the first black women to headline the event, while Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan and Edge to retain the WWE Universal Title.
Back in Arlington, Texas, WrestleMania 38 saw the returns of Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin in 2022. The following year, Rhodes came up short against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, while Rhea Ripley beat Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in an instant classic at WrestleMania 39.
2024 saw Cody Rhodes finally finished his story with a win over Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XL. The first night headliner featured The Rock teaming with Reigns in a victory over Rhodes and Seth Rollins, while Sami Zayn beat GUNTHER to end his 666-day Intercontinental Title reign.
Night Two featured Bayley defeating IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Championship as well as Damian Priest cashing in Money In The Bank to win the World Heavyweight Title after Drew McIntyre won the gold with a win over Seth Rollins.
WWE WrestleMania Records
Record
Holder
Amount
Most WrestleMania Appearances
The Undertaker
27
Most WrestleMania Wins
The Undertaker
25
Most Consecutive WrestleMania Wins
The Undertaker
21
Longest WrestleMania Match
Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels (WWE Championship Iron Man Match) - WWE WrestleMania XII
01:01:56
Shortest WrestleMania Match
The Rock vs. Erick Rowan - WWE WrestleMania 32
0:06
Most WrestleMania Main Events
Roman Reigns
9
Most Attended WrestleMania
WrestleMania 32
101,763 (WWE total)
Most Decades With A WrestleMania Match
The Undertaker
4
Most WrestleMania Matches Without A Loss
Rob Van Dam
4-0
Most WrestleMania Matches Without A Win
Goldust
0-12
Most Years Between WrestleMania Matches
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat
21
WWE WrestleMania 41 Matches
No matches has been announced at the time of this writing.
