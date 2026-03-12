Cody Rhodes Makes Bold Prediction for WrestleMania 42

Cody Rhodes believes WWE is putting together something really special when it comes to WrestleMania 42 this year.

The current road to WrestleMania 42 has been a strange one for WWE. The main events have seemingly shifted multiple times due to creative pivots and unforeseen injuries. Other matches on the show are still unclear, as there are plenty yet to be announced.

Recent reports have suggested that WrestleMania 42 could feature anywhere from 14 to 16 matches over two nights this year. With a little over a month out, only five matches have been confirmed for the Showcase of the Immortals. Despite that, it appears Cody Rhodes knows something we don't.

Cody Rhodes believes this will be one of the best bell-to-bell WrestleManias ever

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was a recent guest on Complex Graps. When asked why people are looking forward to WrestleMania this year more than ever, Rhodes said he believes it could be one of the best, if not the best, WrestleManias of all time, bell-to-bell.

"I think we're sitting on a sleeper Mania... This year, the matches, we had our main event with CM Punk and Roman Reigns, and now we just got to myself versus Randy Orton as the other main event at WrestleMania."

"The matches that are coming together, Stephanie [Vaquer] and Liv [Morgan] what clearly looks like Jacob [Fatu] might be doing. You talked about Sami [Zayn]. I think you're looking at a bell-to-bell Mania that's the best it's been. The type of stuff I grew up on wrestling bell-to-bell.

"And for people who come for all the other grandeur and the spectacle that is WrestleMania, that's all there too. I feel like I saw some names on a sheet of some potential guests. That is really, really exciting for a WrestleMania, for me particularly. But yeah, bell-to-bell, I think they're gonna get one of the better Manias, if not the best Manias of all time."

Current WWE WrestleMania 42 card (announced):

WWE Championship: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes (c)

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (c)

WWE Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c)

Brock Lesnar is set to have an open challenge. You can find out his reported opponent by clicking here.

What should be added to the WrestleMania 42 card?

As for the rest of the card, it appears a lot of things are currently up in the air. You can pretty much pencil in a match between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu. While many fans would have preferred them in the WWE title picture, that doesn't appear to be the case.

It also appears that Sami Zayn and Trick Williams could be involved in a match of sorts on the Showcase of the Immortals. Two more men on the outside looking in when it comes to the WWE Championship.

You can also expect many young talents to compete at WrestleMania for the very first time. Rhodes believes this year's show has the potential to feature talent who will be main-eventing the Showcase of Immortals 10 years from now.

"I'd watch this WrestleMania for, I don't want to say the kids, because I don't want to sound condescending," Cody Rhodes said. "But I'd watch this WrestleMania for the potentials of a Je'Von [Evans], for the potentials of Oba [Femi], for the potentials of a Kit Wilson, for the potentials of guys who hopefully and girls are sitting here in this chair between you two guys 10 years from now, talking about main eventing in WrestleMania."

You can also expect several women's matches to be added. Recent reports have suggested there could be as many as six women's matches on the WrestleMania 42 card this year. Will that happen? We'll find out soon enough.