Cody Rhodes Names WWE's Best Celebrity Wrestler

Cody Rhodes has seen a ton of celebrity wrestlers in his career, but one talent stands out above the rest.

Celebrities competing in professional wrestling has been a thing for decades. Plenty of big names from Hollywood, music, and other sports have decided to cross the line and compete inside the squared circle.

Cody Rhodes has competed alongside and against multiple celebrities throughout his career, including Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen Amell. Still, one talent he's never stepped foot in the ring with, he believes, is the best to ever do it.

Bad Bunny | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Cody Rhodes believes Bad Bunny is the best celebrity wrestler

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke to NBC Chicago, and when the subject of Bad Bunny came up, Rhodes made a bold proclamation declaring Bad Bunny to be the best celebrity wrestler WWE has ever had.

"I would say Bad Bunny is also, I hope I don't offend anybody, the best celebrity wrestler WWE ever had," Cody Rhodes said. "If you ever want to know what WWE, an event, is like, Puerto Rico, him versus Damian Priest, it's one of the greatest entrances in all of sports, and he had a huge part in WWE coming there.

"So, as WWE looks to make its way back around the globe, and hopefully Puerto Rico is definitely a spot we go to because it has a really rich wrestling history, I hope he's part of it again. Because he's no longer a celebrity wrestler, he's just a wrestler, and a really good one."

Jelly Roll might be competing at WrestleMania 42 next month

While there were reports earlier this year that WWE wanted Bad Bunny to do something at WrestleMania 42 next month, that's looking increasingly less likely by the week. But it appears they have their celebrity backup in place with another musician, Jelly Roll.

Last year at SummerSlam, Jelly Roll teamed with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Orton and Jelly Roll were set to win the match before the musician went to Triple H and lobbied to lose instead. But it appears an even bigger win for the celebrity could be on the horizon at WrestleMania next month.

Jelly Roll has been placed in a storyline on SmackDown in recent weeks with The Miz and Kit Wilson. He'll compete in his first singles match this Friday against Wilson. Many fans believe this match will lead to a tag match of sorts at the Showcase of the Immortals next month, where Wilson will team up with The Miz to take on Jelly Roll and a partner of his choosing. While initial reports suggested it could be Royce Keys, someone like Danhausen appears to be much more likely at the moment.