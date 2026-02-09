Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show: How Much Each Person Who Played a Tree Was Paid

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show was a major success that featured a number of memorable moments, celebrity cameos and powerful messages.

It also featured a bunch of people dressed like trees, which was an absolute delight to discover as fans started posting videos from the stands. It’s the kind of magic that only the Super Bowl halftime show can create.

Thanks to Darren Rovell we now know how much the trees were paid. According to Rovell, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl shrubs were paid $18.70 and worked 70 hours over the course of eight days, plus the Super Bowl, for a total of $1,309 each.

People inside trees were paid $18.70 an hour for 70 hours of work ($1,309).



Included 8 days of rehearsals + Game Day. https://t.co/dEO40GOhje — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 9, 2026

What exactly are you supposed to do with that information? No clue, but most people probably just saw the walking trees, had a chuckle and went back to watching the Super Bowl. Someone had to find out what they were paid to be there. You can’t just pluck people off the streets, dress them as trees and send them out at halftime of the most-watched television program of the year.

It’s important that all fake plants get an honest day’s pay for an honest day’s work.

