Big Update on Danhausen's WWE Backlash Mystery Partner

It appears we might have our answer on who will team up with Danhausen this weekend at WWE Backlash.

Danhausen's desire for The Miz to mentor him in WWE over the last couple of months hasn't exactly gone according to plan. Despite being cursed, The Miz has insisted he wants nothing to do with the ultra-popular WWE Superstar and finally got the one up on him last week on SmackDown when he and Kit Wilson left Danhausen lying in the ring following a two-on-one attack.

Now, Danhausen's long-running issues with Miz and Wilson will finally come to a head tomorrow night at Backlash when the Very Nice, Very Evil WWE Superstar will team with a mystery opponent to take on the duo Saturday night.

But who will be Danhausen's tag team partner?

Don't expect John Cena to be Danhausen's tag partner at WWE Backlash | WWE

Speculation suggests Jelly Roll will be Danhausen's partner at Backlash

Despite John Cena appearing at Backlash tomorrow to make an announcement that will "shock the foundation of WWE," the man officially retired last year from in-ring competition. He won't be the man to team with Danhausen.

A new report from Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer states that current speculation within the company is that Jelly Roll will team with Danhausen at Backlash tomorrow night.

"I can't confirm this, but I am hearing speculation that the mystery partner for Danhausen is, in fact, Jelly Roll, which would make a LOT more sense than an unadvertised PLE appearance by CM Punk," Bryan Alvarez said in a post.

Jelly Roll | IMAGO / AFF-USA

Why Jelly Roll makes more sense than CM Punk

While CM Punk would no doubt be a more popular choice with the WWE Universe, his history with Danhausen mainly stems from their time together in AEW rather than anything they've done so far in WWE.

Jelly Roll was originally booked to work a tag team match at Backlash as he and Cody Rhodes were originally set to team up to take on Randy Orton and Pat McAfee. Creative changes to Rhodes and Orton's match at WrestleMania prompted many alterations to the Backlash card.

It's also worth pointing out that Jelly Roll also has built-in history with both The Miz and Kit Wilson, with the musician picking up his first WWE win against Wilson on the March 27 episode of SmackDown.

Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson | WWE

Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform this evening in Los Angeles, but doesn't have another concert scheduled until May 15 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, giving him plenty of time to recover from whatever might take place on Saturday night.