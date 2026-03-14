Cody Rhodes Reveals the Mistake Most Wrestlers Make With Social Media

Cody Rhodes sees a lot of wrestlers making a crucial mistake when it comes to the world of social media.

As it stands, there are few wrestlers criticized more on social media right now than the current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the title back in the main event of SmackDown last week against Drew McIntyre.

While there are plenty of fans excited about the prospect of seeing Rhodes face Randy Orton one-on-one at the Showcase of the Immortals to play off their storied history, others are frustrated to see the rug pulled out from under McIntyre weeks out from WWE's biggest show of the year.

Cody Rhodes | Netflix

Rhodes believes you can't brush off people's opinions

Cody Rhodes was a recent guest on The Brandon Davis Show, and while discussing online reactions to things that take place in wrestling, Rhodes admits he's tired of seeing other wrestlers in the industry act like social media is stupid and that opinions don't matter. The American Nightmare would go as far as to say that he believes everyone is right in a way, but you need to figure out which ones to take seriously.

"If I see one more of my peers go on a podcast and say, social [media's] stupid, I don't have a phone. Or, X is wrong, but Instagram's right. In a way, and I am a polarizing wrestler who has seen my share of criticism. I hate to break this to you, they're all right," Cody Rhodes declared. "You have to decide which way you're going. You have to lead your story.

"You can't get gun-shy and go, I'm going to change it for them because the finish of your story will determine if you told a good story. But that requires patience, which none of us have. None of us have patience. But there's so many great TV shows that are -- I mean, look at Breaking Bad. Look at Better Call Saul. Those are lessons in patience.

"The biggest secret to wrestling is you lead the audience, but you want them to feel like they led you. And then in the end, you should kind of ask yourself, well, who did lead who? And it all works out. Not to wax poetic here. That's just my take on -- I don't like when people receive criticism and brush it off. Now, if I see words like decline or Hogan, I'm not gonna give that one a lot of stock.

"But if you see one that is more, hey, you're out there smiling, and you're in a blood feud with such and such, you can ask yourself, why? Was this correct? Is that why I'm mad at it? You know what I'm saying? I think all of the voices are right. And sometimes the voices come from one specific place on the earth, and they're all right in a way. That's my take. But I just don't like it when we brush any opinions off like they don't matter."

Will Cody Rhodes be booed in Las Vegas two years in a row at WrestleMania?

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes | WWE

Despite being firmly planted as the babyface in his match against a heel John Cena last year at WrestleMania 41, The American Nightmare was booed out of the stadium during his main event match. The finish of the match didn't help matters, but we digress.

With Rhodes reclaiming the title so late on the road to WrestleMania 42 and set to face his longtime friend and well-established fan favorite in Randy Orton, is history about to repeat itself in Las Vegas next month?

Rhodes and Orton will officially kick off their WrestleMania program later on this evening on SmackDown. This segment will likely go a long way in determining how things will play out at the Showcase of the Immortals in just a few weeks' time.