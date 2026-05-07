SmackDown Taking Place on Different Night Ahead of WWE Night of Champions

WWE announced Thursday morning that the company is adding two dates to the summer European tour that is set to get under way at the end of May.

One of those dates will see Friday Night SmackDown emanate from the O2 Arena in London, UK on Tuesday, June 23, the night after Monday Night Raw takes place from the same venue.

The release does not specify when this episode of SmackDown will air in the United States, but it will presumably run on tape delay during it's normal 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) timeslot on Friday, June 26 on the USA Network. This will be the go-home show ahead of Night of Champions, which is taking place on Saturday, June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

🆕JUST ANNOUNCED🆕WWE SMACKDOWN returns to The O2 on Tuesday 23 June 2026.



On @O2 or with @virginmedia? Get Priority Tickets Tuesday 12 May at 10amhttps://t.co/AKUh6m7hkB



General on-sale Thursday 14 May at 10amhttps://t.co/H4inT9LGSx pic.twitter.com/AYPMGQHBYP — The O2 (@TheO2) May 7, 2026

WWE President Nick Khan said during a TKO town hall late last month that the company would only be running the Premium Live Event during this latest trip to Saudi Arabia, as they continued to monitor the ongoing military conflict in the region. A venue has not been announced for the Monday, June 29 edition of WWE Raw at this time.

In addition to hosting SmackDown at the O2, WWE will run a live event inside Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Wednesday, June 24, which will be the final show ahead of Night of Champions.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, United States Champion Trick Williams, Intercontinental Champion Penta, The Usos, Gunther, Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu are among the Superstars who are being advertised for the upcoming tour of Europe.

Updated 2026 WWE European Summer Tour Schedule

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Thursday, May 28 - WWE European Summer Tour - M&A Bank Arena in Liverpool, UK





Friday, May 29 - Friday Night SmackDown - Olimpic Arena Badalona in Barcelona, Spain



Sunday, May 31 - Clash in Italy - Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy



Monday, June 1 - Monday Night Raw - Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy



Tuesday, June 2 - WWE European Summer Tour - Zénith de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France



Wednesday, June 3 - WWE European Summer Tour - MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal





Thursday, June 4 - WWE European Summer Tour - Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain





Friday, June 5 - Friday Night SmackDown - Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy





Saturday, June 6 - WWE European Summer Tour - Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy





Sunday, June 7 - WWE European Summer Tour - Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy



Monday, June 8 - Monday Night Raw - Accor Arena in Paris, France





Saturday, June 20 - WWE European Summer Tour - Utilita Arena in Cardiff, UK





Sunday, June 21 - WWE European Summer Tour - Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK





Monday, June 22 - Monday Night Raw - O2 Arena in London, UK



Tuesday, June 23 - Friday Night SmackDown - O2 Arena in London, UK





Wednesday, June 24 - WWE European Summer Tour - Utilita Arena in Sheffield, UK



