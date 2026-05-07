SmackDown Taking Place on Different Night Ahead of WWE Night of Champions
WWE announced Thursday morning that the company is adding two dates to the summer European tour that is set to get under way at the end of May.
One of those dates will see Friday Night SmackDown emanate from the O2 Arena in London, UK on Tuesday, June 23, the night after Monday Night Raw takes place from the same venue.
The release does not specify when this episode of SmackDown will air in the United States, but it will presumably run on tape delay during it's normal 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) timeslot on Friday, June 26 on the USA Network. This will be the go-home show ahead of Night of Champions, which is taking place on Saturday, June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
WWE President Nick Khan said during a TKO town hall late last month that the company would only be running the Premium Live Event during this latest trip to Saudi Arabia, as they continued to monitor the ongoing military conflict in the region. A venue has not been announced for the Monday, June 29 edition of WWE Raw at this time.
In addition to hosting SmackDown at the O2, WWE will run a live event inside Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Wednesday, June 24, which will be the final show ahead of Night of Champions.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, United States Champion Trick Williams, Intercontinental Champion Penta, The Usos, Gunther, Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu are among the Superstars who are being advertised for the upcoming tour of Europe.
Updated 2026 WWE European Summer Tour Schedule
Thursday, May 28 - WWE European Summer Tour - M&A Bank Arena in Liverpool, UK
Friday, May 29 - Friday Night SmackDown - Olimpic Arena Badalona in Barcelona, Spain
Sunday, May 31 - Clash in Italy - Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy
Monday, June 1 - Monday Night Raw - Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy
Tuesday, June 2 - WWE European Summer Tour - Zénith de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France
Wednesday, June 3 - WWE European Summer Tour - MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal
Thursday, June 4 - WWE European Summer Tour - Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain
Friday, June 5 - Friday Night SmackDown - Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy
Saturday, June 6 - WWE European Summer Tour - Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy
Sunday, June 7 - WWE European Summer Tour - Nelson Mandela Forum in Florence, Italy
Monday, June 8 - Monday Night Raw - Accor Arena in Paris, France
Saturday, June 20 - WWE European Summer Tour - Utilita Arena in Cardiff, UK
Sunday, June 21 - WWE European Summer Tour - Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK
Monday, June 22 - Monday Night Raw - O2 Arena in London, UK
Tuesday, June 23 - Friday Night SmackDown - O2 Arena in London, UK
Wednesday, June 24 - WWE European Summer Tour - Utilita Arena in Sheffield, UK
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com