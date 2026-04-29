U.S. City Reportedly Puts in Major Bid for WrestleMania 44 in 2028

We're just over a week removed from WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, and news is already starting to surface about the next time that the event could be back in North America.

The annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' is heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027, as long as it's deemed safe to hold the event in the Middle East, and some cities here in the United States are already putting together their proposals for 2028.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported on Wednesday evening that leaders for the original planned host city for WrestleMania 43 have now put in their bid for the following year.

"Nashville has put in a bid for WrestleMania 2028, $3.5 million dollars plus tax breaks," Alvarez wrote in his report.

According to a separate report from Fox 17 in Nashville, The Music City had planned to bring WrestleMania 43 to the all-new Nissan Stadium next year, but city leaders and the company were unable to agree on a date for the event. So, WWE went in a different direction and decided to take WrestleMania overseas for the first time ever.

Nashville is no stranger to hosting huge WWE Premium Live Events, with SummerSlam taking place in the old Nissan Stadium back in 2022. That was famously the first major event for Paul 'Triple H' Levesque as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

There could be some major competition brewing for WrestleMania 44

SummerSlam | Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK

In addition to Nashville, both Indianapolis and New Orleans have to be viewed as contenders for WrestleMania 44.

WWE already has agreements in place with both cities to host a future WrestleMania. The Big Easy was originally announced as the host for this year's 'Grand Daddy of Them All' before company President Nick Khan decided to double down on Las Vegas.

“That was ultimately my decision,” Khan said during a TKO town hall earlier this week. “Maybe we don’t do that one again in terms of back-to-back, but ultimately it ended up being a successful event.”

Despite having significantly lower attendance in Sin City than the year before, WrestleMania 42 ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing events in company history. It was headlined by Cody Rhodes retaining the WWE Championship over Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns defeating CM Punk to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

Both Rhodes and Reigns have to be considered early favorites to headline next year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' in Saudi Arabia. WrestleMania in 2028 may prove to be a different story.