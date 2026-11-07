Cody Rhodes Sets Sights on WWE Survivor Series Following Win Over Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes wants to get back to having fun.

The American Nightmare went through a hellacious Last Man Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday afternoon. One that saw him finally pull the trigger and punt his longtime friend and mentor Randy Orton in the skull.

In the lead up to the match, Rhodes promised that The Viper had a WrestleMania 42 receipt coming his way, and he delivered at a point in the match when he already had his opponent beaten. A bloodied Orton was struggling to get to his feet after he struck his head on the corner of the steel ring steps, but Rhodes stopped the count of referee Charles Robinson so he could follow through on his pledged punt kick.

Cody Rhodes defeats Randy Orton at WWE Crown Jewel | WWE

The victory for Cody brought to an end a bitter rivalry that started back in the spring, but during the Crown Jewel post-show, Rhodes seemed less than thrilled with how far he had to go in order to get the job done.

“It is a huge win, and it’s a win that did not require me punting Randy Orton. I had Randy Orton beat and I still punted Randy Orton. So what does that say? What does that say? I don’t want to hear ‘will he, won’t he’ ever again. Demon’s been exorcized, for sure. And this entire thing, no matter where Randy and I have gotten to, Randy still at one point was my hero, my mentor… that never goes away."

So what's next for the American Nightmare? Rhodes had previously stated that the winner of the Last Man Standing Match could be in line for a shot at the WWE Championship, but there's another match that he would like to compete in prior to any potential showdown with Sami Zayn taking place.

Cody Rhodes wants to lead Team USA vs. Team Mexico at Survivor Series: WarGames

"This entire thing [with Orton] has hijacked my joy for what we do. It really has," Rhodes said during the Crown Jewel post-show. "I’d love something light, something fun, even if it’s fun competition. I mean, Rey Mysterio is over there on Stephanie’s podcast talking about a Team Mexico vs. Team USA. Sounds great. He’s gonna lead Team Mexico, I’d love to Team USA, lead them along, find a team of my own. That sounds like something I would like to do. Rey Mysterio, if you’re listening to me let’s make that happen at Survivor Series. Let’s do that. You’re on.”

Rey Mysterio announced on Friday that the traditional Survivor Series five-on-five elimination match would make its return after a five-year hiatus, joining the Men's and Women's WarGames Matches on the annual Thanksgiving weekend card.

As of this writing, no competitors for either Team USA or Team Mexico have officially been announced, but if Cody Rhodes wants to lead the team, chances are he's going to lead the team.

The Men's WarGames Match has also not officially been announced, but it will very likely feature five members of The Bloodline going up against five members of The 946. Charlotte Flair and Bayley, meantime, appear more than ready to lead a team against Jade Cargill, the Baddies and Fatal Influence in the Women's WarGames Match this year.