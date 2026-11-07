WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Live Results & Highlights

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 takes place this afternoon at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Scroll down for live coverage of this afternoon's premium live event.

Weeks before Survivor Series: WarGames, the top men and women of Raw and SmackDown will fight for brand supremacy this afternoon in Riyadh at WWE Crown Jewel. As the top champions from both brands will go head to head for bragging rights to determine who the superior champions are.

On the men's side, World Heavyweight Champion and Raw Superstar Roman Reigns will face the former Honorary Uce, WWE Champion and SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn. The odds are certainly stacked against the Last Real Good Guy, as Zayn has never defeated the Tribal Chief one-on-one in his entire career. Will the looming threat of the 946 shift things in Zayn's favor this afternoon? We'll find out soon enough.

On the women's side of things, after winning back the Women's World Championship last month at Money in the Bank, Raw Superstar Liv Morgan will face off against WWE Women's Champion and SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green.

In recent weeks, Morgan has been telling everyone who will listen that Green is lucky to be a champion and that she isn't on her level. Green has a lot to prove this afternoon, not only to Morgan, but to herself.

It's currently unknown whether Women's Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton is in Riyadh. But if she is, both women better have eyes in the back of their heads, because we wouldn't put it past Stratton to cash in on either of them if the opportunity presents itself.

Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green at WWE Crown Jewel | WWE

Also scheduled for this afternoon's event, the seemingly never-ending rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will continue as the two men face off in a Last Man Standing match. Rhodes has promised to punt The Viper's head off his shoulders, but Orton believes he won't follow through.

What will the American Nightmare do this afternoon in Riyadh?

WWE Crown Jewel results:

Last Man Standing: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton. The venue is small, but the crowd is loud as the WWE Universe sings along with both Rhodes' and Orton's entrance themes. If the crowd stays this hot all afternoon, we should be in for a fun atmosphere. The match starts like a typical one-on-one matchup, but the action quickly spills to ringside as both men fight for an advantage.

Orton uses the commentator's table and slams Rhodes onto it a few times, but the fight eventually spills from ringside into the crowd. When the action returns to the ring, Orton brings a kendo stick with him and beats Rhodes with it. Rhodes eventually gets the kendo stick and uses it against the Viper. Rhodes sends Orton tumbling outside the ring as the two men brawl up the aisle and continue slugging it out on the entrance stage.

Rhodes introduces a table into the match, but Orton powerbombs him through it. The referee delivers the ten-count, but Rhodes answers it at nine. Orton continues to punish Rhodes as the match heads back down the aisle towards the ring. As they get back in the ring, Rhodes hits Orton with his trademark rope apron DDT. The fight heads to the top rope, and Orton responds by hitting Rhodes with a superplex.

Orton attempts an RKO but Rhodes stops it with a thumb to the eye and shifts the momentum of the match. Rhodes hits a Cody Cutter and the referee delivers another ten-count, which Orton answers at seven. Cody tried to continue the attack, but is nailed with an RKO outta nowhere. Rhodes once again answers the count as neither man is going to stay down this easily.

The action spills out to ringside again, and Orton tries to use the steel steps. Rhodes gets out of the way and uses the steps on Orton instead, then places him on top of the commentator's table. Rhodes pulls a ladder out from under the ring and makes the climb before diving off. Orton moves out of the way, and Rhodes crashes through the table in hilarious fashion. The referee delivers another count that Rhodes answers at nine.

Keep refreshing throughout the afternoon for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of today's WWE Crown Jewel premium live event.

WWE Crown Jewel card:

Last Man Standing: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Women's Crown Jewel Championship: WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green vs. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan

World Tag Team Championship: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (c) vs. Penta and Je'Von Evans

Men's Crown Jewel Championship: World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Sami Zayn