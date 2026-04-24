Danhausen Surprises Fanatics With Overwhelming Response at WrestleMania

Danhausen's stock in WWE rises week after week, day after day, and second after second.

Danhausen's comedic ways are having serious impacts on WWE television and business. Fanatics is the world’s largest provider of licensed sports merchandise. Among their many marketing initiatives is their annual WWE World convention at WrestleMania. WWE World features interactive wrestling activities, appearances featuring WWE superstars, and more.

Since Danhausen didn't have a match in the ring at WrestleMania, he made the most of every second a camera was in front of him. From his brief spot with The Miz and John Cena at WrestleMania to crashing ESPN's premier morning talk show, Danhausen is cursing names and wreaking the best kind of havoc all over the wrestling world.

Danhausen | WWE

WWE is clearly satisfied with its investment in the Danhausen character, and its business partners are also on board with the act.

Fanatics was reportedly "blown away"

Fightful Select reported Thursday afternoon that Fanatics was thrilled with the revenue he generated and the reactions Danhausen received all weekend from the WWE universe. The positive reception he received is expected to lead to more opportunities for Danhausen in the future. The report also noted that Danhausen is expected to be added to the Fanatics Fest lineup for this July.

Fanatics Fest is the leading sports merchandise convention in the United States that also features fan experiences with athletes and celebrities. The festivities are set to take place in New York City from July 16 to July 19 at the Javits Center. The first Fanatics Fest took place in 2024 and has run annually since then.

Even Danhausen knows the impact he's making

Danhausen spoke to Fox News Digital leading up to WrestleMania's first night. He hosted his own meet-and-greet spot at WWE World and had his massive crate from Elimination Chamber on display.

"I’ve only been here for about two months, and look at the impact Danhausen’s made...He’s got a merchandise stand at WrestleMania. He’s going to be at WrestleMania. And his face is on everything. Gotta get it on the side of the truck still. But what was your question? I was talking about how great I am." Danhausen to Fox News Digital

Danhausen found time over the WrestleMania weekend to curse anyone who even looked at him funny. He even cursed ESPN sports analyst and crazed New York Knicks fan, Stephen A. Smith, on his own morning show last Friday. The Knicks went on to lose their next postseason game in dramatic fashion against the Atlanta Hawks, 107 to 106.