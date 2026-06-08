Danhausen Reportedly Set for New York Knicks Appearance at Madison Square Garden

Knicks fans, rejoice!

Danhausen will be making his presence felt in person during Monday's NBA Finals game three match-up between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks inside Madison Square Garden, with PWInsider reporting that the WWE star is expected to be a guest in attendance for the game.

Danhausen and the New York Knicks have been intertwined since Danhausen initially cursed the team near the beginning of this year's NBA Playoffs. Because Stephen A. Smith met some of Danhausen's demands, he lifted the curse and the Knicks have not lost a game since April 23rd.

Since the Danhausen curse was lifted, the Knicks have won 12 straight games, which is tied for second all-time with the 1999 Spurs for the longest playoff winning streak in history. They have also won seven straight road playoff games, which is tied for second all-time in that category.

Will Danhausen make an impact inside Madison Square Garden as a guest of the Knicks?

Throughout the NBA Playoffs, Danhausen has made various guest appearances during ESPN shows t covering the event. He's been a fixture on sports broadcasts since breaking out into the mainstream during this year's WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.

Danhausen | WWE

Danhausen joined WWE at this year's Elimination Chamber event in February, making his debut by coming out of a wooden box that had been passed around between Raw and SmackDown in the weeks leading up to the show.

That debut was largely criticized, but since then, Danhausen has grown in popularity and is one of the company's top merchandise sellers.

WWE and the NBA have had some crossover fun in years past. Last year, Tyrese Halliburton (Pacers) and Jalen Brunson (Knicks) talked trash ahead of their teams' Eastern Conference Finals match-up. Prior to that, the two also appeared in the ring during an episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE has had many athletes cross over and get in the ring throughout its history. William Perry worked at WrestleMania 2; Lawrence Taylor wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 11 against Bam Bam Bigelow; WrestleMania 24 featured a match between Floyd Mayweather and Big Show; and Rob Gronkowski appeared in the ring during the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

What does Danhausen have in store for his Madison Square Garden appearance? Time will tell. The Knicks currently have a two-to-zero lead over the Spurs in the best-of-seven championship series. The Knicks haven't won an NBA Championship in 53 years.