Bianca Belair Pleads With Wrestling Fans to Stop Recklessly Using AI

The development of artificial intelligence isn't slowing down for anyone.

The rise of AI has dominated headlines all year as people continue to find new ways to maximize the potential of the new technology. The capabilities of AI are endless, and it's also extremely accessible to anyone with internet access and a phone.

People are now able to do things that were unthinkable just a couple of years ago, including creating incredibly realistic fake images and videos.

Late last year, reports surfaced of WWE's creative team possibly using AI to guide the direction of new storylines. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, announced last October that they hired their first employee whose mission was to help integrate AI into the development of their stories.

More than half a year later, former world champion Bianca Belair has taken to social media to urge fans to end their reckless use of AI, which they have been doing to create images of her unborn baby.

Bianca Belair | WWE.com

Belair fake AI baby photos

The former WWE Women's champion hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 41 last April after injuring her finger. At WrestleMania 42, she announced she was pregnant with her husband and WWE superstar Montez Ford.

Since then, she's noticed a questionable group of fans creating AI images of her baby that hasn't even been born yet. Belair used Instagram to warn her fans to stop.

"Yall please don't start these AI photos of my baby. Before he's here, when yall think he's here, or when he gets here. Now that I'm in this situation...It's already freaking me out thinking about the things people will try to do with AI." @BiancaBelairWWE on Instagram Stories

Belair also used Instagram to reveal the pregnancy photos she and Ford took themselves last month. Before the announcement at WrestleMania 42, Ford revealed that the couple had taken great measures to keep Belair's pregnancy a secret for six months.

Belair originally planned to announce the pregnancy on social media before making the announcement to the Allegiant Stadium crowd in Las Vegas a few months ago.

Belair's finger injury

Belair hasn't caught a single break when it comes to nursing the finger injury she suffered in April 2025. She's dealt with multiple setbacks to that same injury, even having another surgery on the finger as recently as this February.

Despite the battles she's gone through with her finger, Belair actually began light training for an in-ring return earlier this year.