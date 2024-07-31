Daniel Cormier on CM Punk-Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam 2013
One of the most captivating matches in SummerSlam history took place at a star-studded event in 2013.
A loaded roster delivered an spectacular card at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and the night featured what was quite possibly the most gripping match in Brock Lesnar’s career.
Lesnar wrestled CM Punk in a no disqualification bout, defeating him in a classic 25-minute encounter.
“When it feels important, you get the very best Brock Lesnar,” said Daniel Cormier. “And CM Punk made that program feel very important.”
A two-division UFC champion at heavyweight and light heavyweight, Cormier also competed in the Olympics in 2004 for Team USA’s wrestling team. He is one of the most accomplished combat sports athletes of the modern era, and the UFC Hall of Famer also happens to be a diehard pro wrestling fan.
“Brock likes to be challenged, and he loves to put on a show when it feels important,” said Cormier, who currently serves as the lead UFC color commentator. “Punk was exceptional in that program and in that match. When they were in the ring together, they made magic.”
A key factor in the match was Paul Heyman. After a lengthy, legendary run beside Punk, Heyman went to work as the advocate for Lesnar.
Punk got his long-awaited revenge on Heyman that night at SummerSlam, but it was only temporary. After applying the Anaconda Vise onto Heyman, Punk was left open to an attack from Lesnar–which ultimately led to Lesnar winning the match.
“As Brock got older, his moveset changed,” said Cormier. “He was either going to suplex you or do three or four different moves. But none of that mattered against CM Punk. Punk is such a great entertainer that he was even able to elevate one of the greats in Brock.
“And I can’t stress this enough. Paul Heyman, he’s the best. That match was 11 years ago, and he’s more important now than ever. He’s so committed to this business. He adds so much to everything he does–look what he just did for the new Bloodline. I look at them completely differently because of Heyman.
“There is nobody in pro wrestling like Paul Heyman. He’s just on a different level.”
Cormier is quite familiar with Lesnar, who was a superb collegiate wrestler before succeeding in pro wrestling–and then dominating the heavyweight division during his run in the UFC. He is also well-versed in Punk’s career, particularly in WWE and UFC, and he relished the match he wrestled against Lesnar from eleven summers ago.
“Brock is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time,” said Cormier. “It almost feels like he was made to do this. And he was made to wrestle, and he was made to fight. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime athlete. Punk is one of the best ever, too. Put them together and look what we got.
“The chemistry was great. The respect was there. And it felt important. That’s a recipe for success.”