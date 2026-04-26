Departing WWE Star Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt

The legacy of Bray Wyatt lives on in WWE, even almost three years after his sudden death. So much so, one recently departed WWE star opened up about a random encounter that made him feel like Wyatt was with him in spirit.

Joe Gacy was a member of the Wyatt Sicks from the faction's debut until Friday, when WWE let go of a group of talent that included every member of the group.

"Just a story for the fans," Gacy said. "True story."

Just a story for the fans,



True story.



In the first few weeks after the debut of the Wyatt Sicks, I was walking around back stage alone. Navigating my new status as an NXT call up. In that moment I glanced over at a curtain and what do I see.



A moth….. — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) April 26, 2026

"In the first few weeks after the debut of the Wyatt Sicks, I was walking around backstage alone. Navigating my new status as an NXT call-up. In that moment, I glanced over at a curtain, and what do I see? A moth."

Wyatt's presence with the group

The Wyatt Sicks | WWE

Prior to Wyatt's passing, it was believed that he would be starting a new faction, similar to the Wyatt Sicks. Uncle Howdy, Wyatt's real-life brother, was intended to be a part of the group, and he would end up as the leader of the Wyatt Sicks, joined by Gacy, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, and Dexter Lumis.

The group's logo featured the iconic Wyatt moth, which led to Gacy drawing paralells to his encounter with the moth.

"I look down and see this moth, brown with spots on its back and big. I looked around and no one was near me. In that moment, I felt Windham's presence with me," he said.

"It might sound weird, but in that moment, I felt like he accepted and supported the journey we were about to embark on. It was very surreal and a moment I will never forget. That moment and every moment after, I really felt him there with us. Thank you again."

The Wyatt Sicks had a rollercoaster WWE run

The debut of the Wyatt Sicks in the summer of 2024 was one of the most anticipated of Paul Levesque's run as head of WWE creative. Weeks of vignettes led to their first appearance as a group on June 17 of that year, where they destroyed the entire backstage area and laid out Chad Gable.

Joe Gacy during his Wyatt Sicks tenure. | WWE

The group would go on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship in July of 2025, with Gacy and Lumis holding the titles. They would lose the belts to the MFTs in January of this year, feuding with them from November all the way until right before WrestleMania.

Gacy signed with WWE in 2020, making his TV debut the following year.