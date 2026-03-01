Details on Danhausen's WWE Contract Emerge Following Elimination Chamber Debut

He's very nice, he's very evil and he's now a WWE Superstar.

One day after his All Elite Wrestling contract expired, Danhausen made his WWE debut inside the United Center at Elimination Chamber.

There was heavy speculation that the campy and eccentric former indie darling would emerge from the mystery box that first arrived on Monday Night Raw a few weeks ago, this despite him still being tied to AEW until this past Friday, but it was none other than Danhausen (or several Danhausens) that burst onto the scene.

Danhausen | WWE

Moments after Danhausen's good friend Pepsi Phil retained his World Heavyweight Championship over Finn Balor, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis opened the crate together on the main stage and revealed a coffin on the inside.

The door to the coffin then swung open to cue a maniacal laugh, which was followed by Danhausen's new theme music, and an entourage of dancing female Danhausens flew onto the stage followed by the man himself.

The ensuing performance left fans inside the arena a bit confused, disappointed, or both. Danhausen and his dancers disappeared immediately after they finished their entrance, which included commentator Michael Cole being gifted a jar of teeth. Their exit drew boos from a crowd that either wanted more from them or an explanation for what they just witnessed.

Danhausen has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with WWE

Whether folks loved that Danhausen or not, he's in WWE for the long haul and the folks over at BodySlam are reporting that the company has been interested in bringing him in for some time.

"Danhausen has signed a multi-year contract with WWE," BodySlam wrote in their report early Sunday morning. "Another source indicated that WWE was looking to sign Danhausen back in July of last year, but his AEW deal ended up being extended despite him personally requesting for the company to not extend him if they had no plans of using him.

Danhausen was a member of the AEW roster for the better part of four years, but he spent much of his time on the sidelines due to injury and other publicly unknown reasons.

Danhausen | WWE

Prior to his contract coming to an end this week, it had been well over a year since Danhausen made any kind of televised appearance for AEW or ROH. Tony Khan's loss is now Paul 'Triple H' Levesque's gain, and WWE's Chief Content Officer sounded happy to have Danhausen on board during the Elimination Chamber post show Saturday night.

“Michael Cole got a nice bucket of teeth. I think we’re in for a fun time," Levesque told Jackie Redmond. "Whatever it is, it’s gonna be a blast."

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Danhausen is expected to be in Indianapolis, Indiana this coming Monday night for WWE Raw.