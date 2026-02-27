AEW Star Teases Departure Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

What is inside the mysterious crate that's set to be opened tomorrow at WWE Elimination Chamber? Perhaps it's a former AEW star.

There has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks when it comes to the contents of the mystery crate that's been sent back and forth between Raw and SmackDown. Now less than 48 hours away from the crate being opened, it appears that a popular online theory could very well be true.

We haven't seen Danhausen on AEW/ROH programming since his surprise appearance at Final Battle in 2024. It was his first appearance for either company since his brief return in 2023 following successful surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle he suffered earlier that year at Revolution.

Danhausen | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

For some strange reason, Danhausen wasn't brought back to do anything else for Ring of Honor or AEW after that. It was reported that he requested that the company not extend his contract due to injury time and let it expire, but the company chose to extend it anyway, sending his contract into this year. But it now appears that the extension has come to an end.

The Very Nice, Very Evil star has been very active on social media this morning. Posting an image of the Genie from Aladdin, where his prison bracelets are finally removed from his wrists.

Not only that, but he also posted two images on his Instagram Stories of songs that certainly imply his AEW contract has officially ended.

As of this writing, Danhausen still remains on the AEW official roster page, but that could easily change at any point between now and tomorrow's WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Is Danhausen in the mystery crate for WWE Elimination Chamber?

if Danhausen is in the mystery crate, he will be one of the select few AEW stars who have been able to bypass NXT and go straight to the WWE main roster. He would be the second talent this year to pull this off after the former Powerhouse Hobbs (Royce Keys) made his debut last month at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Danhausen is likely itching to get back in the ring. Despite being active on the independent scene in 2025, he hasn't competed since defeating Richard Holliday at WrestlePro back in November.

Danhausen Instagram Story | Danhausen Instagram Stories

As for WWE's potential plans for Danhausen? That's a very good question. One thing we know for sure based on his history is his ability to sell a lot of merchandise. This is obviously something that has been on the company's radar for many years.

It was also reported last August that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a big fan of Danhausen and his character. As a member of the TKO board, it's not surprising to see the former AEW star skipping NXT and heading right to the main roster.

While it's unlikely these two will be paired together on television anytime soon, Danhausen has a hilarious history with current World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. The two filmed many funny vignettes together while both were in All Elite Wrestling.

Danhausen Instagram Story | Danhausen's Instagram Stories

The Takedown on SI will have live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber this Saturday evening starting at 7 PM ET.