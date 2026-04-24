WWE Reportedly Changed Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton WrestleMania 42 Finish

What was WWE's original plan for the Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes finish at WrestleMania 42?

Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, denying Orton his shot at claiming a 15th World title win.

The match featured plenty of chaos both inside and outside of the ring, as Jelly Roll smashed Pat McAfee through an announce table before the bell even rang. McAfee later returned wearing a neck brace, but after failing to count three, Orton turned on him with an RKO. However, it seems that wasn't WWE's initial idea for how things would unfold.

The Original Plan For Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 42

According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Orton was scheduled to defeat Rhodes "likely with McAfee's help" to set up the rumored Orton and McAfee vs. Rhodes and Jelly Roll tag team match at Backlash on May 9 in Tampa.

McAfee had previously announced that he would never appear in WWE again if Orton lost the match.

The report states that McAfee specifically asked to finish up his run in the story and the belief within the company is that he didn't like the "negativity of the fans" and the negativity from a lot of the talent within WWE.

Several WWE superstars publicly voiced their displeasure with the McAfee insertion during media appearances ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Pat McAfee | WWE

Cody Rhodes' Injury Impacts Post-WrestleMania Story

With McAfee, and seemingly Jelly Roll, out of the picture, WWE fans are curious as to what's next for the Orton vs. Rhodes saga.

However, there is little clarity due to WWE announcing that Rhodes is out indefinitely due to a gruesome eye injury during their WrestleMania match.

While Orton and Rhodes were factored into the plans for Backlash at one point, there's little reason to get the Undisputed WWE Champion back in the ring until he's fully ready to return.

WWE teased the Backlash main event on this week's Raw, with Jacob Fatu stepping up to challenge new World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. With that match headlining the show, the Orton vs. Rhodes saga can extend into the next PLE cycle.

There are several upcoming options for the rematch, as Saturday Night's Main Event is set for May 23 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Clash In Italy is at Inalpi Arena in Turin on May 31.

It was also announced on Thursday that Night of Champions returns on June 27 in Riyadh.