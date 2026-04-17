Fans Think Roman Reigns Just Spoiled the WrestleMania Main Event

Did Roman Reigns just spoil the main event of WrestleMania 42? The WWE Universe certainly seems to think so.

One of the hardest matches to call heading into the Showcase of the Immortals this weekend is the World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

The build has been relatively even, and neither man has a definitive edge on the other. This has led to a great deal of excitement among the WWE Universe to have a main event where the outcome wasn't predictable before the bell rang. But it appears the Tribal Chief might have ruined that ahead of this Sunday.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

Roman Reigns says his work in WWE will be done if he loses to CM Punk

The OTC recently sat down with Michael Cole for WWE's YouTube channel ahead of WrestleMania 42, and while discussing his match with CM Punk on Sunday for the World Heavyweight Championship, Reigns said that if he loses to Punk, he no longer belongs in WWE.

"If I lose to CM Punk at WrestleMania, I don't belong in the WWE anymore. I think if I were to lose on Sunday, I'd say my work is done." Roman Reigns

When asked what would happen if he wins, Reigns promised to bring the company back to relevance.

"I bring this place back to relevancy," Roman Reigns declared. "I reset the standard. I already set the standard. It got screwed up. Somebody has to come in and re-fix it, and that's what I'll do."

Fans are convinced Roman Reigns just spoiled the main event

If Roman Reigns' comments are to be taken at face value, this greatly foreshadows the finish to WrestleMania 42 on Sunday. The WWE Universe, who have been looking forward to the unpredictability of this match, are less than thrilled at this revelation and have taken to social media to express their displeasure.

@ILucifer11: "Aaaaaaaand, he spoil the ending of the match. He can't help himself can't he."

Aaaaaaaand, he spoil the ending of the match. He can't help himself can't he. pic.twitter.com/AR30oeEffk — Ayoub (@ILucilfer11) April 17, 2026

@JosueMillan79: "What a way to spoil the winner, I was excited for this match 🙃"

@TonyShimura__ : "…Did he just spoil the Night 2 Main Event?!"

@Mariano84537: "What is Roman doing dropping spoilers like when he told Cena he was retiring if he lost"

@piratechats: "Just his excuse to go on a 3 month vacation after Mania"

Just his excuse to go on a 3 month vacation after Mania pic.twitter.com/9jCVkH5YRR — Pirate (@piratechats) April 17, 2026

@Ale3xRR: "We already know who's gonna win on Sunday, damn it...."

@DaviDiPietro31: "Done. No chance of Punk winning.. unfortunately."

@aakablackk: "What a great way to spoil the outcome of the fight (in case it wasn't clear enough already)"

@mr_biapoYT: "Well, we already know who's going to win."

@ShadoW_N1ght: "Congratulations Roman on yet another championship then, see you at SummerSlam"

While it's worth noting that Roman Reigns' current WWE contract reportedly expires next month, many believe the two sides have already come to terms on a new deal and that The OTC isn't going anywhere anytime soon.