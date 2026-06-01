WWE Raw Preview (6/1/26): Special Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

As the dust from Clash in Italy settles, the push to Night of Champions begins this afternoon as Monday Night Raw emanates live from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

It's a special 2 p.m. EST (11 a.m. PST) start time today, but the landscape of the Red Brand remains the same with Roman Reigns still at the head of the table after defeating Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat.

The Tribal Chief and The Samoan Werewolf went to war with one another Sunday afternoon, but after falling short in his quest to obtain both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Ula Fala, Jacob Fatu must now fall in line and acknowledge Roman Reigns live on Netflix.

While Jacob Fatu has now been metaphorically muzzled, that doesn't mean that all is well in the Anoaʻi family. Solo Sikoa and The MFT's had a front row seat for Tribal Combat Sunday, and Reigns' former enforcer may be preparing for another run at the crown.

Sikoa will be one of 16 men to take part in the King of the Ring Tournament, which gets underway this afternoon on WWE Raw. He'll take on Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta, Carmelo Hayes and Oba Femi in an opening round Fatal 4-Way Match, with the winner moving on to the semifinals.

The finals of the tournament, along with the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, will take place on Saturday, June 27 at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The winners of their respective tournaments will then move on to challenge the World Champion of their choosing at SummerSlam.

Only one will become Queen of the Ring. 👑



The Queen of the Ring Tournament begins TOMORROW on #WWERaw!



📍: Turin, Italy 🇮🇹

🎟️: https://t.co/i2l9mP1rIw

📺: 2pm ET/11am PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/c52LxH8Agf — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2026

Liv Morgan isn't waiting around for her next challenger to emerge. The reigning Women's World Champion has entered herself into the Queen of the Ring Tournament with the goal of leaving Minneapolis this summer with two major championships around her waist. She'll take on Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green in the first round, but a date for that match has not yet been announced.

Seth Rollins, The Usos and the brand-new Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca are all expected to be on WWE Raw this afternoon. Here's everything we know about today's show. Make sure to check back for updates as more matches and segments are expected to be announced before airtime.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw this afternoon:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Inalpi Arena, Turin, Piedmont Region, Italy

WWE Raw card:

Jacob Fatu will acknowledge World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns after Tribal Combat

King of the Ring Tournament First Round Fatal 4-Way: Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes