WWE Raw Preview (6/1/26): Special Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
As the dust from Clash in Italy settles, the push to Night of Champions begins this afternoon as Monday Night Raw emanates live from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.
It's a special 2 p.m. EST (11 a.m. PST) start time today, but the landscape of the Red Brand remains the same with Roman Reigns still at the head of the table after defeating Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat.
The Tribal Chief and The Samoan Werewolf went to war with one another Sunday afternoon, but after falling short in his quest to obtain both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Ula Fala, Jacob Fatu must now fall in line and acknowledge Roman Reigns live on Netflix.
While Jacob Fatu has now been metaphorically muzzled, that doesn't mean that all is well in the Anoaʻi family. Solo Sikoa and The MFT's had a front row seat for Tribal Combat Sunday, and Reigns' former enforcer may be preparing for another run at the crown.
Sikoa will be one of 16 men to take part in the King of the Ring Tournament, which gets underway this afternoon on WWE Raw. He'll take on Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta, Carmelo Hayes and Oba Femi in an opening round Fatal 4-Way Match, with the winner moving on to the semifinals.
The finals of the tournament, along with the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, will take place on Saturday, June 27 at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The winners of their respective tournaments will then move on to challenge the World Champion of their choosing at SummerSlam.
Liv Morgan isn't waiting around for her next challenger to emerge. The reigning Women's World Champion has entered herself into the Queen of the Ring Tournament with the goal of leaving Minneapolis this summer with two major championships around her waist. She'll take on Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green in the first round, but a date for that match has not yet been announced.
Seth Rollins, The Usos and the brand-new Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca are all expected to be on WWE Raw this afternoon. Here's everything we know about today's show. Make sure to check back for updates as more matches and segments are expected to be announced before airtime.
WWE Raw time:
Time: 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST
How to Watch WWE Raw this afternoon:
Watch: Netflix
WWE Raw location:
Location: Inalpi Arena, Turin, Piedmont Region, Italy
WWE Raw card:
- Jacob Fatu will acknowledge World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns after Tribal Combat
- King of the Ring Tournament First Round Fatal 4-Way: Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com