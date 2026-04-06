Field for Men's Intercontinental Title Ladder Match May Not Be Set Just Yet

It was announced last Monday night that Penta would be defending his Men's Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 42, with four opponents named in the initial lineup.

Je'Von Evans, Rusev, Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh all punched their ticket to Las Vegas by winning qualifying matches that were filmed for Main Event prior to the announcement being made.

It was reported by Fightful Select over the weekend that plans for the IC Title match were finalized late last week, with the talent involved being informed ahead of WWE Raw. There is some speculation, however, that more names could be added to the match in the coming weeks.

El Grande Americano is NOT HAPPY he’s absent from the #WrestleMania Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Title! 😲 pic.twitter.com/4P3q3WdByU — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2026

The video above, posted on WWE social media accounts Sunday afternoon, has further fueled that speculation. El Grande Americano, flanked by Rayo and Bravo Americano, called it a disgrace that he was not included in the WrestleMania ladder match, and said that something needed to be done to rectify the situation.

Penta later responded on his X account by saying the real disgrace was El Grande Americano wearing a mask. He then said he might just take it off of him if El Grande could somehow earn his way into the ladder match later this month at Allegiant Stadium.

There's still a pretty lengthy list of talent on both Raw and SmackDown that have yet to secure a spot at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. Having upwards of eight competitors in a ladder match is not unprecedented, so there could potentially be as many as three spots still up for grabs. Although nothing concrete has been reported regarding additional challengers for Penta.

Rusev issues a warning for his WrestleMania 42 opponents

Rusev | Netflix

As previously mentioned, The Lion of Bulgaria has already earned his shot at becoming the Men's Intercontinental Champion and Rusev released a warning to all of his opponents on his social media accounts over the holiday weekend.

“All week I keep hearing that this is not a Rusev type of match. How my power fears their speed, but I'm not afraid of my opponents, I'm afraid for my opponents. It's kind of hard to climb anything with a broken back. So I will handle the ground warfare and I will catch them from the sky one-by-one."

Rusev said that he may not be able to fly like Je'Von Evans or Dragon Lee, but he's been climbing ladders his entire life.

The Lion of Bulgaria pic.twitter.com/zhP1cZmnUX — Rusev (@ToBeMiro) April 5, 2026

Every down moment of his career, from suffering a broken neck to enduring heartbreaking losses on the grandest stages, will lead to what Rusev calls a poetic moment at WrestleMania 42.

"This is my time. This is my match. And at this WrestleMania, Rusev will have his day and become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.”