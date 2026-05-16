How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

A jam-packed month of May for WWE continues as the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event is set to go live from Fort Wayne, Indiana, ahead of Clash in Italy.

The Peacock exclusive special will feature three championship matches, headlined by Penta putting his Men's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Monday Night Raw newcomer Ethan Page.

Much like he did when he arrived in NXT a couple of years ago, Ego has a chance to establish himself very quickly by capturing his first singles title on the main roster. Will Page win gold just a month into his tenure on the Red Brand, or will Penta keep his spectacular reign intact for the next challenger?

Ethan Page really lives up to that ALL EGO nickname 😒@OfficialEGO pic.twitter.com/Z1yfBhcn1Z — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2026

The World Tag Team Titles will also be on the line when The Vision battles it out with The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their triumphant return to action the night after WrestleMania 42, and immediately set their sights on becoming tag team champions once again.

But after turning down Seth Rollins' assistance, they now find themselves outnumbered with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman in the corner of Logan Paul and Austin Theory.

Speaking of outnumbered, Paige and Brie Bella seemingly have every tag team in the women's division gunning for the tag titles they won in Las Vegas last month. The former champions, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, are right at the top of that list of challengers.

They'll get their opportunity at Saturday Night's Main Event, but they won't know who they are facing until after Scream Mode defends their titles against the Judgment Day this coming Monday night on WWE Raw.

Jade Cargill has returned to Friday Night SmackDown with revenge on her mind. She's eying a rematch for the WWE Women's Championship at Clash in Italy, but first, The Storm will lead her team of Michin and B-Fab against Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in a six-woman tag team match.

Here's everything we currently know about next week's edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Check back for updates as more matches may be announced in the coming days.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event date:

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana

How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:

Streaming: Saturday Night's Main Event streams exclusively on Peacock.

Penta vs. Ethan Page | WWE

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Logan Paul & Austin Theory (c) vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Championship

Brie Bella & Paige (c) or The Judgment Day vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab