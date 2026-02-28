Finn Balor Squashes Rumors of Gimmick Return at WWE Elimination Chamber

One of the biggest matches in the history of Finn Balor's career takes place this Saturday in Chicago at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE.

After losing his shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during an episode of WWE Raw from his home country of Ireland, Balor will once again challenge CM Punk for the title this weekend on the final PLE stop on the Road to WrestleMania.

Balor viciously attacked Punk and because Punk wants revenge, Balor was allowed to jump the line and received a match with the champion. Balor has vowed to win the championship on his own and has instructed his Judgment Day faction not to interfere on his behalf during the match.

Don't expect The Demon to appear at WWE Elimination Chamber

Finn Balor | Netflix

With the lack of Judgment Day members around the ring, the question on many minds of WWE fans is whether or not Balor will break out the infamous "Demon" gimmick for this match. Though it's a major match, Balor squashed the notion that The Demon would make an appearance at Elimination Chamber during an interview with Radio Times.

“I think it can be used effectively, but only occasionally, and it’s something that requires a lot more from me than just showing up for a match, being prepared. It’s really more than just paint, it’s a mental state. It really is an alter ego for me, and it’s something that I need to tap into." Finn Balor

Balor continued:

It’s something that I like to do, something that I certainly want to do again. But like with the music, timing is everything, and the timing has to be right. I’m sure we’ll get there in the future, but right now, my focus is on the World Heavyweight Championship and CM Punk, and that feels like this is something Finn has to do.” Finn Balor

If Punk retains his world championship against Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber, he'll go on to WrestleMania and face Roman Reigns with the title on the line. Roman Reigns was the winner of the men's Royal Rumble match and chose Punk has his WrestleMania opponent.

WWE Elimination Chamber airs live on ESPN domestically and Netflix internationally this Saturday, February 28.

Other announced matches for the show include the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, both of which will determine opponents for world champions at WrestleMania. AJ Lee is also scheduled to face Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship in what is her first singles match since returning to the company last year.